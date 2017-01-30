Tottenham Hotspur-Sunderland Preview

A visit from high-flying Tottenham Hotspur is the opposite of what the doctor ordered for Premier League strugglers Sunderland come Tuesday night.

David Moyes' Black Cats (4-3-15) are at the foot of the table and have mustered just a single point in five matches. And while safety is just three points away, there is little sign that Sunderland have the capability of pulling their way up to survival come May.

Only the leaky defences of Hull and Swansea City have allowed more goals (42) than Sunderland's back-line, while only misfiring Middlesbrough have managed to back fewer goals (20) at the other end.

A weak defence and an unthreatening attack; it's hardly a winning combination.

The January transfer window should have offered Sunderland a chance to strengthen that struggling squad, but the business has not gone well for the Black Cats with Moyes giving a demoralising take on the club's recruitment.

"I'd be kidding if I said the players we're going to bring in will massively make a big difference," said the former Manchester United and Everton manager. "We probably couldn't get that level of player and probably wouldn't have the finances."

It's hardly been a revolving door at White Hart Lane this January either, but Tottenham (13-7-2) are in rather less need of strengthening. Mauricio Pochettino's side has dipped off slightly in recent weeks, yet recovering from two goals down to take a draw against Manchester City in their last league game would have been seen as a positive outcome.

And again coming from two down to beat Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 in the FA Cup on Sunday won't have damaged the morale of an already buoyant group of players - albeit if the performance came from a largely second-string squad whose early capitulation worried their manager.

"We are a team that is involved in different competitions and I think that if you sign for Tottenham then you are in the squad for Tottenham," Pochettino said. "If you cannot play in this type of game, then we will have a problem."

Spurs are the form team in the league, unbeaten in seven, with six wins preceding that fascinating 2-2 draw with City a little over a week ago. Still nine points behind league leaders Chelsea, Tottenham should nevertheless be commended for stepping up their level yet further after last season's emergence as a genuine big hitter in the Premier League.

This time last year, Spurs were just starting to pick up pace as they looked to challenge for what would have been a first top-flight title in over half a decade. Yet the north Londoners have seven points more and a nine-goal better differential than they did at this exact stage last year, underlining the club's improvement.

Back-to-back games against lowly Sunderland and Middlesbrough will give Tottenham a chance to cement their position as one of the only possible challengers to Chelsea in the title race, although they will have to do so without Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela due to injury. Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld are all expected to return after knocks.

Sunderland's injury problems continue to mount, with Jan Kirchhoff, Duncan Watmore, Jordan Pickford, Paddy McNair, Lee Cattermole and Victor Anichebe all out.

Spurs haven't lost to Sunderland in the clubs' last 13 league meetings, winning all of the most recent four matchups.