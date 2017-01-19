Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester City Preview

Pep Guardiola is struggling.

The Manchester City boss arrived at the Etihad to great fanfare thanks to his remarkable trophy haul and tactical impact at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. But Guardiola's debut season in the Premier League has not gone entirely to plan.

City (13-3-5) have lost two of their last three - including an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Everton last weekend - and leaving them in fifth place and a full 10 points off pace-setters Chelsea heading into Saturday's matchup with second-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Speculation about the manager's future and a transfer clear-out have followed the collapse against the Toffees, yet City still have aspirations of winning the title this season - at least according to defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

"I still think the title race will go to the very last day and we have to make sure we're involved," Kolarov said. "We just need to turn more games into wins because we've dominated some matches but not ended up winning."

However, those flickering title-challenge sentiments could be snuffed out on Saturday, when the Premier League's most in-form side arrive at the Etihad. Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs (13-6-2) have won six games on the bounce.

But it's not just the winning run that has impressed - Spurs' rampaging goalscoring form has seen them score four in three of the last four games, with the only exception being a terrific 2-0 victory over Chelsea.

Tottenham's free-flowing attack has been spearheaded by the superb English duo of Harry Kane and Dele Alli. The former - who scored a hat-trick last time out against West Bromwich Albion - has heaped praise on his coach, rather than basking in the glow of his own recent performances.

"For me, he's the best or definitely one of the best in the world," Kane said of Pochettino. "Not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well - he's a great man-manager. He gets his tactics spot on pretty much every game. He's an incredible person.

"We all want to battle for him and he earns that respect from us. We give him respect, he gives us respect and I can't speak highly enough of him."

Tottenham have certainly developed into a different entity under Pochettino, with a rock-solid defence being the bedrock of the club's transformation. Spurs have the best goals-against record in the English top-flight, with just 14 conceded in 21 games, while they have allowed three in total during their recent six-game winning run.

Yet an injury to centre-back Jan Vertonghen threatens to weaken that defensive unit, with the Belgian defender likely to be out for months rather than weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The absence of Vertonghen could prompt a change of formation for Spurs, who have excelled since switching to a three-at-the-back formation - in which the 29-year-old is a crucial part on the left of the defensive line.

Pochettino could revert to a back-four, yet remains without creative midfielder Erik Lamela. So he would likely need to pick between Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son as an extra man in midfield. Alternatively, one of Kevin Wimmer or Ben Davies could be selected as a straight replacement for Vertonghen to maintain Tottenham's current shape.

That doubt over Spurs' lineup will create confusion for Guardiola, who is likely to be working on tactical and personnel changes to deal with the visitors' unique threat.

Fernando could return after a knock if the City boss is looking for extra defensive security in midfield, but Ilkay Gundogan and Vincent Kompany remain absent with injury. Fernandinho is suspended.

Tottenham have won three straight games against City with an aggregate score of 8-2, most recently 2-0 at home Oct. 2.