Tottenham Hotspur-Burnley Preview

Burnley's Premier League future is intrinsically linked with Turf Moor.

That's where they will take on second-place Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Sean Dyche's Clarets (9-5-15) have the third best home form in the division at 9-2-3, a remarkable achievement for a side tipped by many pundits for relegation. And those points collected at Turf Moor seem set to keep the Lancashire club in the English top-flight for another season, with Burnley going into the weekend eight points clear of the drop zone and in 13th place.

Since a loss to Swansea City on opening weekend, Burnley have been beaten just twice at their own ground - by Manchester City and Arsenal. And, going into Saturday's game against Spurs, the hosts have 16 points to show from the last possible 18, with those dropped points coming from an impressive 1-1 draw with league leaders Chelsea on Feb 12 - the last time they played a home match in the league.

But continuing that impressive Turf Moor streak against Tottenham (17-8-3) will not be straightforward. The visitors are on the back of a run of three straight wins in the league, and four consecutive overall.

However, it's not all good news for the north London club, who go into the match still reeling from the news that Argentina international Erik Lamela has been ruled out for the rest of the season after failing to recover from a hip injury picked up in November.

"I have to have an operation," Lamela revealed in a statement Wednesday. "I tried everything to recover but unfortunately my hip is still not 100 percent so I can't compete at the level I want to.

"I'll face this challenge with a positive attitude and can't wait to get back with the team and be stronger. Thanks everyone for your support!"

The club has confirmed that Lamela won't be seen again on the pitch until the start of next season, but there's a better prognosis for star striker Harry Kane, who is recovering well from an ankle injury and resumed light training this week. Danny Rose and Vincent Janssen are both doubts due to a knee injury and illness respectively.

Burnley have a handful of injury problems, with Johann Gudmundsson, Dean Marney and Kevin Long out. But Dyche will be boosted by the return of Michael Keane after the centre-back impressed for the England national team in recent fixtures against Germany and Lithuania.

The defender's displays drew plenty of plaudits, but Keane says he has the Burnley coaches to thank for his improvement.

"I think I've improved massively defensively. I feel like the gaffer has drilled in to me every day the need to defend right and do the basics well; heading it, clearing it, organising," the 24-year-old said.

"I feel like I've become more of a leader on the pitch and I feel much more confident from playing games and getting all that experience. I've come on leaps and bounds since I've been here but I know that I've got to keep improving and there's a lot more to come."

Keane's performances for club and country this season have seen him linked with a move away from Turf Moor in the summer, but at the moment he's only thinking about the Clarets.

"It's inevitable really, these things happen, but I've dealt with it all throughout the season and I won't let it affect me," he said. "I'm fully focused on Burnley. We've got some big games coming up and we need to make sure we stay in the Premier League, so it won't affect me at all."

Tottenham came from a goal down to win 2-1 when these teams met earlier in the season.