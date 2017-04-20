Tottenham coach Ugo Ehiogu hospitalised after collapsing at training ground

Tottenham’s Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu is in hospital after collapsing at the club’s training ground.

Ehiogu, who played for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough and was capped by England four times, has been on the coaching staff at Spurs since 2014.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital after falling ill at the Premier League club’s Enfield training centre earlier on Thursday.

“We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today,” Tottenham said via their Twitter account.

“Our Under-23’s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

“Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information.”

