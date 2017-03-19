Tottenham beat Southampton to keep pressure on Chelsea

Tottenham kept up their slim hopes of overthrowing Chelsea at the top of the table Sunday afternoon as they beat Southampton 2-1 at White Hart Lane.

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli sealed the points for the hosts who held on despite James Ward-Prowse's goal to half the deficit in the second half. The Spurs were good value for the three points and were on top from the off, with Eriksen finishing neatly into the corner on 15 minutes. The Saints almost levelled through Manolo Gabbiadini but his effort flew into the side netting.

The Spurs did double their lead with just over ten minutes to the break - Alli was tripped by Steven Davis and the midfielder calmly despatched the spot kick. The visitors reduced Spurs' lead early on in the second period when Ward-Prowse poked home Ryan Bertrand's cross. Spurs were dominant from thereon in and felt they should've had a second penalty as Alli had his legs taken from him but the referee said no.

Spurs move three points clear in second while Saints remain tenth.