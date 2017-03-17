Toronto, Vancouver both seek first win

Canadian rivals will face off in their lone regular season meeting on Saturday, when the Vancouver Whitecaps host Toronto FC at BC Place.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the year. The Whitecaps enter the match coming off of a tough 3-2 loss at San Jose last weekend and a difficult 2-0 defeat at Liga MX club Tigres in Leg 1 of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series on Tuesday. Toronto heads to Vancouver following a 2-2 draw at Philadelphia last Saturday.

Saturday's match will be the third in eight days for Vancouver after starting the season 0-1-1. The Whitecaps had a difficult last week, blowing a 2-0 lead at San Jose before losing goalkeeper David Ousted to a 23rd-minute red card. Ousted is suspended from playing against Toronto.

Dating to last season, Vancouver owns only one win in their previous seven MLS matches (1-3-3).

Toronto FC will play their third straight road match to start the year. They played to a draw in the first two -- 0-0 against Real Salt Lake and the 2-2 tie at Philadelphia last weekend.

Defeating Vancouver won't be easy, especially with star attacker Sebastian Giovinco ruled out due to a leg contusion suffered against the Union. He suffered the injury in first-half stoppage time last weekend when Philadelphia's Oguchi Onyewu came through his back for a tackle. Giovinco was replaced by Tosaint Ricketts.

The 2015 MVP has since returned to Italy to see his personal physician in a pre-scheduled trip he'd planned to take during next week's international break.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney was critical of the MLS protecting top players such as Giovinco.

"The league talks about protecting players people come to watch," Vanney added. "I don't know if I can say they've been protected enough.

"If we want to keep the best players on the field, we need to make sure they're getting the proper coverage from the officiating side. I think teams are looking to play very physical with our forwards."

With last weekend's draw in Philadelphia, TFC have now drawn six of their last eight MLS regular season matches (1-1-6).

Toronto and Vancouver are tied with matching 3-3-1 records in their all-time regular-season series. The away team won the last two meetings, with Vancouver beating Toronto 4-3 at BMO Field last season and TFC topping the Whitecaps 3-1 at BC Place in 2015.