Toronto Maple Leafs 'Dart Guy' backlash predictably begins



The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a time when any fan, given the right circumstances, can become a sensation.

The Green Men of Vancouver, supporting the Canucks. Tony X., the hilarious St. Louis Blues dude who discovered hockey last postseason. And now Jason Maslakow, the 37-year-old Waterloo, Ont., native and Toronto Maple Leafs fan forever known as “Dart Guy.”

He had a leaf painted on his face, his beard dyed blue, a Stanley Cup shaved into his head and, in the inspiration for his name, a Du Maurier Signature King Size cigarette dangling from his mouth. Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post caught up with him at Game 2 between Toronto and the Washington Capitals, for which Dart Guy had driven down from Ontario to watch.

He asked why Dart Guy hadn’t smoked it yet. “It’s [bleeping] 3-3, for [bleep’s] sake!” was the reply. Classic.

Dart Guy became a sensation, with dozens of Leafs fans changing their avatars on social media to his image and a cottage industry of memes growing around him.





The Toronto Maple Leafs, seizing on this, are hosting him for Game 3 of the series on Monday night.

View photos

For a fan base that’s been accused of being buttoned up at best and militant at worst in recent years, this was a delightful bit of messy whimsy.

People really, really loved it!

Which, as we know, means the backlash arrives in 3…2…ah, there it is:

View photos

From Chris McKee of Tip Of The Tower comes a lament about glorifying a smoker:

Since when does a sweaty, over-weight guy with a ciggy in his mouth represent what the Toronto Maple Leafs organization stands for?

Did we all miss the ritualistic slaughter of Carlton The Bear and the coronation of Dart Guy as the new mascot?

Since when does the NHL and MLSE encourage and promote life threatening addictions as humorous or cool?

Great question:

View photos

View photos

The Leafs organization could have handed out tickets to a single mother of two kids, who spends five nights a week driving her kids to hockey rinks across the GTA who simply can’t afford to bring her kids to a Leafs game, or perhaps reward a struggling university student with a 4.0 GPA.

Yeah, it’s about time the Leafs “partnered with Kids Up Front Toronto, the leading donated-ticket distribution charity in Canada” or donated tickets to mental health organizations instead of throwing free nights at the rink to sweaty overweight men with ciggys.

Instead, they have chosen to reward a man who can’t wait five minutes to inhale tobacco smoke into his lungs and provide a nice wave of second-hand smoke to anybody within 50 feet of him.

No, that’s not accurate, he literally told the Washington Post that he waited at least 20 minutes because the game was tied.

Read More