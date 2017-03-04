Toronto FC opens MLS season at Salt Lake

Less than three months after its heartbreaking defeat in the MLS Cup Final, Toronto FC starts its long quest to go one better as it visits Real Salt Lake, who would love nothing better than to start its home campaign with a famous victory.

Toronto is largely the same squad that lost on penalty kicks to the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field, and Toronto hopes that familiarity will help it burst out of the gate as the team starts the season with a three-game road trip.

"It was a game you can never get over and the only way you can get over it is if you get the opportunity again," forward Jozy Altidore said this week of last season's heartbreak. "Hopefully we can find a way this season to get back (to the MLS Cup). Obviously, it's a goal for everybody but it stung to face the kind of adversity we faced to get to the game that we did, it was tough to lose that game on penalties."

All of Toronto's key players have returned, so that means Salt Lake will have to deal with designated players Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco. Toronto is a well-rounded team but it's the attack that gets the most attention.

The entire starting 11 players from the MLS Cup final are still in Toronto's colors this season.

Salt Lake has added attacking midfielder Albert Rusnak to try to bolster its attack but any success will have to start with veteran goalkeeper Nick Rimando and his back four.

"It's definitely going to be a test for us. We know it isn't going to be perfect in the first game," Rimando said earlier this week. "But I think defense wins games, defense wins championships and it's up for us to show what we have in this side real early."

Salt Lake just sneaked in with the final Western Conference playoff spot last season and many pick the team to finish in a similar position this season with parity reigning in the league.

But an early opportunity against the team many pick to finish at or near the top of the Eastern Conference would go a long way to building some early confidence.