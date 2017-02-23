Top-ranked UConn routs No. 23 Temple for 102nd straight win

Connecticut's Gabby Williams is guarded by Temple's Ruth Sherrill, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Napheesa Collier scored a career high 31 points and top-ranked UConn routed No. 23 Temple 90-45 on Wednesday night to extend the program's record winning streak to 102 straight games.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 19 points for the Huskies (27-0, 14-0 American), who bounced back from a closer-than-expected three-point road win at Tulane on Saturday to clinch their fourth straight American Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

UConn led by 22 points at halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half.

Gabby Williams chipped in with 15 points, giving her 1,003 for her career. She's the 43rd Husky to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Williams picked up three first-quarter fouls, but Collier hit her first six shots from the floor and the Huskies led 23-11 after 10 minutes. The sophomore forward was 13 of 14 from the floor and pulled down 13 rebounds. It was her 11th double-double this season.

Feyonda Fitzgerald and Donnaizha Fountain each had 12 points for the Owls (21-6, 11-3) who lost for the first time in six games.

UConn outscored Temple 42-4 in the paint and 21-4 on the fast break.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls are in the AP poll for the first time since the 2005-06 season. They had won five in a row after back-to-back losses to UConn and South Florida at home. The Owls avenged the USF loss in Tampa on Sunday. Temple has lost its last nine to UConn, including a 97-69 defeat in Philadelphia at the beginning of the month.

UConn: Temple is the 10th ranked team the Huskies have faced this season. UConn have beaten 29 ranked opponents during the streak and are now 240-61 all-time against ranked opposition.

UP NEXT:

Temple: The Owls return to Philadelphia to face Cincinnati on Saturday before finishing the regular season at UCF.

UConn: The Huskies host Memphis on Saturday before finishing the regular season at South Florida. That trip will likely be their last for outside of the state of Connecticut unless they reach the Final Four. The conference tournament will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. UConn would host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and is expected to be placed in the Bridgeport NCAA regional.