Top prospect Yandy Diaz makes Indians' opening-day roster

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Infielder Yandy Diaz has made Cleveland's opening-day roster after he was expected to start the season in the minor leagues.

Diaz, who batted .325 in 95 games at Triple-A Columbus last season, is considered one of the Indians' top prospects. The 25-year-old had an excellent spring camp and the AL champions have decided he's ready to make the jump.

Diaz could start at third base. The Indians have to shuffle players around with second baseman Jason Kipnis and right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall starting the season on the 10-day disabled list.

Manager Terry Francona said infielder Michael Martinez also has made the 25-man roster. Martinez appeared in 95 games for Cleveland last season and made the final out in Game 7 of the World Series.

The Indians have not yet made a decision on whether Michael Brantley has a roster spot. He's playing in his third straight game Thursday and the club wants to assess his strength as he comes back from shoulder surgery.

Third baseman Giovanny Urshela and infielder Erik Gonzalez were optioned to Columbus.