Top 6 moments from the Centennial Classic

To celebrate 100 years of the National Hockey League, the first outdoor game of 2017 featured the historic franchises of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings in Toronto.

Here are the top six moments of the Centennial Classic.

6. Dabbing kid

They start ’em young in Toronto when it comes to honoring the home team. Take this kid for example. He has the opportunity to fist bump the Red Wings as they come out on the ice. As they approach, he pulls his hand back and dabs.

Showing allegiance to your team 101: dab ALL OVER the other guy ???? pic.twitter.com/crCe9f9xQO — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 1, 2017





5. Pregame Centennial Celebration

In the past few years, the NHL has produced some goose bump worthy TV spots playing off of league history. (‘No words’ campaign, anyone?!)

The league created another classic that brought out all the feels. The video ‘100 years in 100 seconds’ features memorable moments throughout NHL history.

In a pregame ceremony the NHL unveiled the first 33 of the top 100 players in league history.

Many were represented by family members as Ron Maclean of Hockey Night in Canada read off their accomplishments.

Here’s the list of who made the top 33. The rest will be revealed at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

4. Steve Ott and Matt Martin play charades.

The first forty minutes of the game were an absolute snooze fest. Less than four minutes into the third period with the game tied at 1-1, things finally got interesting.

It started with Toronto’s Nikita Soshnikov laying a big hit on Drew Miller and driving him into the stanchion. Steve Ott initially went after Jake Gardiner but it would be Matt Martin who would come in and distract Ott.

After a brief discussion the two threw down in a less than spectacular fight.

The best part came afterward while the two were in the box. They continued to chirp at each other before engaging an game of charades.

Here’s Martin with his best ‘COME AT ME, BRO’ impression of a frat boy who doesn’t really want to fight.

Matt Martin with the “come at me bro” pic.twitter.com/hi7tpLy281 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2017





In the Red Wings’ penalty box, Ott used an old-timey video camera to explain to Martin how he thought he was only tough when the cameras were on.

Well that’s a new one pic.twitter.com/wdKecRuMwM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2017





And in total Steve Ott fashion, he sealed it with a kiss.





3. Baby Leafs lead the way

Depending on your school of thought, the tussel between Martin and Ott might have sparked something in the Leafs. Five minutes after the fight, the Leafs erupted for three straight goals to take the 4-1 lead.

The rally started with a gorgeous goal by Mitch Marner who makes the Red Wings defense look like they’re skating in cement.

A mere 71 seconds later, Connor Brown’s one-timer beats Red Wings goaltender Jared Coreau.

A few minutes later, this rookie named Auston Matthews shows off his incredible skill with some deception. He appears to get ready for a one-timer but changes it up for a beauty of a wrist shot.

2. Anthony Mantha’s game tying goal with less than two seconds left

If you’re a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, you know that a 4-1 lead is the most dangerous lead in hockey.

After Toronto scored three straight, the Red Wings went on their own scoring stretch putting up three goals of their own in six minutes.

Goals by Jonathan Eriksson and Dylan Larkin brought Detroit within one.

With less than two seconds left on the clock, Anthony Mantha picked up his second goal of the game to tie it at 4-4. (You could hear the souls of Leafs’ fans die a little.)

1. Auston Matthews wins it in OT

Like there could be a better ending to this game than to have the marquee rookie win it for Toronto in overtime.

LOOK AT THAT GOOD AMERICAN BOY!

