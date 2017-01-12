Top 3 Patriots Controversies…in Legos

The New England Patriots are one of the most divisive teams in the NFL, thanks in large part to a series of controversies throughout the past decade. The Patriots’ four Super Bowl titles in the Bill Belichick era supply opposing fans with plenty of fuel as it is, but couple that jealously with tales of scandal, and you’ve got the raging inferno surrounding all things Patriots that we see today.

Led by quarterback Tom Brady since 2001, the Patriots have served as the pride and joy of the Boston sports scene. Outside of Boston though, those cheers have turned to jeers after a series of cheating incidents.

From illegal videotaping in Spygate to the Patriots as a curious beneficiary of the Tuck Rule, to what did or did not go down in Deflategate, the Patriots have left us with no shortage of water cooler talk.

With Super Bowl LI right around the corner, the Yahoo Sports Stadium presents an investigative report of the top three Patriots controversies…in Legos.