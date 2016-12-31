Top 10 games of 2016 (Puck Daddy’s Year In Hockey)

View photos NHL YIR More

We begin with a caveat: This list was published before the USA vs. Canada world junior game and the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild game on Dec. 31, and there’s a chance either of them could hit this list based on hype and quality of play.

But deadlines are deadlines, so maybe just figure out where either of them would have ended up on the countdown if either are worthy of it.

Here are the top 10 games of 2016, based on quality of play, met expectations and context

10 – Hershey Bears vs. Lake Erie Monsters (June 6)

View photos AHL More

If the Bears were going to have a chance in the Calder Cup, they needed a win in Game 3 vs. Lake Erie, who had them in a 2-0 series hole. A tightly played and dramatic game saw Oliver Bjorkstrand stunningly end it about 90 seconds into overtime for a 3-2 Monsters win, setting up a sweep for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate.

9 – San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators (May 6)

Mike Fisher scored at 11:12 of triple overtime – the longest game of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs – to give the Predators Game 4 over the Sharks, 4-3. Alas, the Predators would eventually lose something by a 4-3 score – the Western Conference semifinal to the Sharks, in seven games.

8 – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 13)

There’s one reason this game makes the cut: Auston Matthews of the Leafs, the No. 1 overall pick who became the first player in the modern NHL to score four goals in his debut game. But it also ended up being a wild opening game to the 2016-17 season for both teams, as the Sens won, 5-4, on a Kyle Turris overtime goal.

7 – Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (June 4)

View photos Getty Images More

The Sharks won their first Stanley Cup Final game in franchise history in their first Stanley Cup Final home game in franchise history, as rookie Joonas Donskoi scored 12:18 into overtime to give the Sharks a 3-2 victory in Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. A pretty good game elevated mightily by the incredible crowd at SAP Center, as Cup-starved Sharks fans made this moment count.

6 – Finland vs. Russia (January 5)

Kasperi Kapanen’s brilliant overtime goal capped Finland’s IIHF world junior championship victory over Russia, 4-3, in front of a frenzied home crowd in Helsinki. Sure, the first two periods were a bit tedious. But then came a six-goal third period and an overtime winner. “That’s one of those goals that you always dream of,” said the 19-year-old Kapanen. “I guess dreams do come true.”

5 – Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues (April 25)

View photos Getty Images More