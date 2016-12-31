Top 10 games of 2016 (Puck Daddy’s Year In Hockey)

We begin with a caveat: This list was published before the USA vs. Canada world junior game and the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild game on Dec. 31, and there’s a chance either of them could hit this list based on hype and quality of play.
But deadlines are deadlines, so maybe just figure out where either of them would have ended up on the countdown if either are worthy of it.
Here are the top 10 games of 2016, based on quality of play, met expectations and context
10 – Hershey Bears vs. Lake Erie Monsters (June 6)
If the Bears were going to have a chance in the Calder Cup, they needed a win in Game 3 vs. Lake Erie, who had them in a 2-0 series hole. A tightly played and dramatic game saw Oliver Bjorkstrand stunningly end it about 90 seconds into overtime for a 3-2 Monsters win, setting up a sweep for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate.
9 – San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators (May 6)
Mike Fisher scored at 11:12 of triple overtime – the longest game of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs – to give the Predators Game 4 over the Sharks, 4-3. Alas, the Predators would eventually lose something by a 4-3 score – the Western Conference semifinal to the Sharks, in seven games.
8 – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 13)
There’s one reason this game makes the cut: Auston Matthews of the Leafs, the No. 1 overall pick who became the first player in the modern NHL to score four goals in his debut game. But it also ended up being a wild opening game to the 2016-17 season for both teams, as the Sens won, 5-4, on a Kyle Turris overtime goal.
7 – Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (June 4)
The Sharks won their first Stanley Cup Final game in franchise history in their first Stanley Cup Final home game in franchise history, as rookie Joonas Donskoi scored 12:18 into overtime to give the Sharks a 3-2 victory in Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. A pretty good game elevated mightily by the incredible crowd at SAP Center, as Cup-starved Sharks fans made this moment count.
6 – Finland vs. Russia (January 5)
Kasperi Kapanen’s brilliant overtime goal capped Finland’s IIHF world junior championship victory over Russia, 4-3, in front of a frenzied home crowd in Helsinki. Sure, the first two periods were a bit tedious. But then came a six-goal third period and an overtime winner. “That’s one of those goals that you always dream of,” said the 19-year-old Kapanen. “I guess dreams do come true.”
5 – Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues (April 25)
The St. Louis Blues blew a 3-1 series lead and looked very much like a team that was about to add another playoff disappointment – and loss to their arch rivals – to their sullied history. But the Blues got a third-period goal from Troy Brouwer and made it stand up for a 3-2 thriller over the Hawks in a dramatic finale to a wild series.
4 – Team North America vs. Sweden (Sept. 21)
Pure hockey joy. The World Cup wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but there was no question that Team North America’s U-23 stars were the highlight of the tournament. And this game against Sweden, in which they took a 3-0 lead in the first 1:35 of the contest, had some incredible moments (including a six-goal first period). Nathan MacKinnon’s overtime goal at 4:11 gave the kids the win over the Swedes, although their run to the knockout round was halted there because of tie-breakers.
3 – London Knights vs. Rouyn-Noranda (May 29)
The mighty Knights trailed for the first time in a week late in the third period in the Memorial Cup Final. But leading scorer Christian Dvorak scored at 15:49 of the third to force OT, where Matthew Tkachuk, playing through the pain of a sprained ankle, scored his second of the game at 7:49 to win the Cup. The Knights ended a two-month run of 17-straight wins with the title.
2 – Team North America vs. Russia (Sept. 19)
The second TNA World Cup game to make our list.
Now, many prefer the Sweden game because it had better quality play overall. But it couldn’t match the kinetic energy (or the freshness, or the idea of young Americans and Canadians working together and battling the Evil Empire) of TNA’s game against the Russians.
(People also forget that sandwiched in-between the first period and the OT goal was a lot of … meh between TNA and Sweden.)
TNA’s 4-3 loss that saw them give up four goals in just over six minutes in the second period, rally and then just fall short of tying it in the third. TNA put 46 shots on Sergei Bobrovsky. This is the one we’ll remember most from the World Cup.
(Don’t hate because Russia won. In the grand scheme of 2016, it’s only appropriate.)
1 – Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (May 10)
The final game of the Eastern Conference semifinal war between these archrivals was a roller coaster. The Penguins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 6, with a chance to eliminate the Capitals on home ice. But the Capitals chipped away until three straight delay of game penalties on the Penguins (!) gave the Capitals the power-play they needed to knot the game at 3-3 in the third period.
But it was Nick Bonino’s goal at 6:32 of overtime that ended the Capitals’ playoff run, leading to that immortal call from Harnarayan Singh of Hockey Night In Canada Punjabi.
The Penguins went on to win the Stanley Cup. The Capitals found a new and exciting way to exit the postseason without playing in a championship round.
Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
