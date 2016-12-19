Toni Tools, Stallwalkin' Dude win stakes at rainy Aqueduct

NEW YORK (AP) -- Toni Tools and Stallwalkin' Dude won stakes in the mud and rain on Sunday at Aqueduct.

Toni Tools extended her winning streak to three with a half-length victory over Passporttovictory in the $150,000 New York Stallion Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

Manny Franco was aboard for trainer Todd Pletcher as the 5-1 shot paid $13.40 to win. The time was 1:14.43 for the six furlongs.

Stallwalkin' Dude, a 6-year-old gelding, was a two-length winner over Green Gratto in the $100,000 Gravesend.

The even-money favorite ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr. for trainer David Jacobson paid $4.10 to win. It was the 17th victory in 48 starts for the career winner of $1.2 million.

The time was 1:11.80 for six furlongs.