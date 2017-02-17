Tommy Hunter agrees to minor league contract with Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Reliever Tommy Hunter has agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, who are giving the 30-year right-hander an opportunity to earn a job in a revamped bullpen.

The team said details of the contract had yet to be finalized. The 30-year-old, who pitched for four other teams during his nine-year major league career, reported to spring training Friday.

Hunter was 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 33 appearances for Cleveland and Baltimore last year. in 2016. He also has pitched for Texas and the Chicago Cubs.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Hunter ''brings a ton of energy to the clubhouse'' and is a ''power pitcher who's pitched a lot of big innings in the AL East.''

''It's always nice to have that experience,'' Cash said, adding that Tampa Bay also pursued the right-hander last offseason.

''Veteran arm, versatile, a guy who has shown the ability to go more than an inning,'' Cash said. ''We're thrilled. We really recruited him hard.''