Tom Brady jokes he's banned his dad from doing media after Brady Sr. ripped Roger Goodell

Tom Brady the New England Patriots quarterback has always been guarded in front of media, but has grown even more reticent over the last couple of years, since deflate-gate.

Tom Brady Sr. the protective father will not hold his tongue, particularly when deflate-gate and his son’s treatment during the saga are brought up.

Which is why, as Brady Jr. and the Patriots head to Houston for Super Bowl LI, he’s asked his father to avoid reporters.

During his weekly appearance on Boston radio station WEEI Monday morning, a chuckling Brady said, “I’ve banned my Dad from talking, so he’s no longer available to the media.”

On Friday, Brady Sr., who still lives in the San Mateo, Calif. house with his wife, Galynn, where they raised their four children, spoke to San Francisco television station KRON. When deflate-gate and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s handling of the case came up, Brady Sr. let loose.

“When it happens to your son, it’s a whole different context,” Brady Sr. said. “Or your daughter or any one of your kids and I think any parent kind of understands that. They’d rather take the slings and arrows in the heart than have their kids take it. For what the league did to him (Tom Brady) and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.”

Goodell suspended Brady Jr. for four games, and after a couple of rounds in federal court, Brady gave up his fight and served his suspension at the start of this season. Since his return, the Patriots have gone 13-1 and are making their seventh Super Bowl appearance with him as starting quarterback.

Brady Sr. accused Goodell of unfairly targeting New England and his son.

“(Goodell) went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Brady Sr. said. “He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

Brady Jr. has been asked multiple times since the Patriots won the AFC Championship about whether winning the Lombardi Trophy will feel extra special after what Goodell and the league put him through over the last two years, but he has maintained that his motivation is his teammates.

After joking that he’d banned his dad from doing any interviews, Brady Jr. added, “I love my Dad. As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My Dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they’re still married after close to 46 years. I’ve been very, very fortunate.”