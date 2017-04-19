Tom Brady Cites 'Family Matters' for Not Visiting White House With Patriots, Shares Photo of His Parents

Tom Brady will not be joining his teammates at the White House.

After winning the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots were invited to visit President Donald Trump on Wednesday, but the team's quarterback announced in a statement that he wouldn't be able to make it.



"In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters," Brady, 39, shared. "Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in future years, we will soon be back on the South Lawn again. Have a great day!"

While some of Brady's other teammates -- Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, Dont'a Hightower, LeGarrette Blount and Alan Branch -- have said they would not be visiting the White House for political reasons, Brady was adamant that the visit was an honor. "I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today," he noted. "Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember."

Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: pic.twitter.com/OIidVZX3VV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017

This isn't the first time Gisele Bundchen's husband has declined an invitation to the White House. After the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2015, when Barack Obama was president, Brady also didn't attend the team ceremony, again citing that he had a previously scheduled family obligation.

After his recent statement, the father of three shared a flashback photo from his parents's wedding day. "For 48 years, my sisters and I have had the best example of love, friendship and compassion in our lives!" he captioned the image of Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. "And it's so special to celebrate together! I love you mom and dad!"

It was revealed earlier this year that Brady's mother, Galynn, had been battling cancer for over 18 months, and while Brady got emotional about his mom prior to the Super Bowl, she did show up to the big game to cheer for her son.

During an interview in February with Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston, Brady shared that his mother's health was improving. "Mom's doing better," he said. "She's been through a lot. My dad has been through a lot. It's been a really hard year for them. Our prayers are with her. She's the best mom in the world, so it was nice to win for her, nice for her to be there."

Tom Brady's mother, Galynn, attended just one game this season, the Super Bowl, due to illness. She is currently in Boston. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017

Reiss also tweeted on Wednesday that Galynn is currently in Boston.

