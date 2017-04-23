Titans probably add a third down back

In 2015, Dexter McCluster was the Titans only running back that showed breakaway ability. He was their third down back and his job seemed secure amidst the 2016 offseason. Last summer, Titans coach Mike Mularkey even complimented McCluster during one presser. His job and his role seemed secure until suddenly it wasn’t. He was released late last summer. The Titans went through last season without a third down back.

There’s no doubt that third and short is an ideal position and that Derrick Henry is the man for that job. The (compliment) beast of a running back is so big and fast that one almost wants to wish the defense ‘good luck’ in stopping him.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Why the Bears will not take a QB with the third overall pick in the draft

What’s Trending: Manning takes “high road” after being called a liar by NJ Governor Chris Christie

cover32 Reaction: The Aaron Hernandez Saga; a Raiders’ perspective

Henry is not “cat-quick” and “shifty.” These would be typical traits of a third down back. The former heisman trophy winner does appear to have nice hands and do well picking up the blitz.

Derrick Henry led all rookie RBs last season with a 98.0 pass blocking efficiency rating. He allowed just 1 pressure on 38 pass block snaps. pic.twitter.com/mBeUdfawKw — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 23, 2017

As you can see above, PFF is pointing out that Henry does very well picking up the blitz. As I understand it, this stat is tabulated each week on downs where it was a crystal clear passing play. This is not restricted to first, second, or third down. There is no debate from me here, Henry did do well.

The point worth noting is the 38 pass blocking snaps.

The Titans had 1008 plays on offense last year. That means offensive coordinator Terry Robiske only felt it necessary to have Henry pass block on 38 of them- three percent. Since those do include rushing attempts and punts and all, let’s set this aside.

The Titans threw the ball 503 times last season. Henry’s 38 pass blocks amounts to Robiske wanting him pass blocking on only 13 percent of these snaps.

Robiske did not ever state that he doesn’t want Henry pass blocking or that Henry is terrible at it. There’s no extrapolation to be done here. Henry is a big bruiser. It was never meant to be his forte in the NFL.

Shift over to DeMarco Murray

Murray was called “just a third down back” by many as he entered the NFL draft years ago. While completely minimizing his role, their thinking wasn’t totally wrong. Murray was efficient with the Cowboys on third down. During his one season with the Eagles, Murray converted every third down attempt. That’s outstanding.

With the Titans, Murray has an 81 percent catch rate on third down and averages more than 5 yards per carry on third down. Statistically, Murray appears to be quite good on third down. The truth is, however, he wasn’t. In fact, it was the first time in his career that I would suggest that he wasn’t.

The Titans were down a wide receiver to start 2016. Kendall Wright was injured and DeMarco Murray was the third down slot wide receiver through the first three weeks. Murray had zero third down carries during the first three weeks. He caught several passes on third down, but only two for a first down.

For the season, all sixteen games, Murray only had five first downs receiving and sixteen rushing when the Titans offense was on third down.

From this data, I absolutely believe that the Titans misused Murray on third down. His entire NFL career (and even college) dictates his previous success on third down.

I don’t think there is ignorance here at all. They surely know what Murray brings to the table and what he is capable of. I think it’s poor planning. It could be construed as poor play calling, but with Delanie Walker and Rishard Matthews so efficient on third down, I’m not so sure that they scripted all that many plays for DeMarco to gain a first down.

DeMarco Murray would eventually be haunted by a toe injury as the season wore on. The coach spoke of giving him rest. Reporters asked about him being used less in games. He would sit out some practices. He had the ball in his hands more than 300 times on first and second down; some wear and tear is expected.

Read More