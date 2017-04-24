Titans controlling owner kicks off draft week by skydiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has helped kick off NFL draft week by taking to the air and skydiving.

Strunk took part in a tandem dive Monday morning with the Army's Golden Knights after an invitation from Brig. Gen. Scott Brower of the 101st Airborne Division at nearby Fort Campbell at the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

''And I don't even look at it as crazy,'' Strunk told the team's website. ''It was a way to support our friends in the Army, in the 101st. It just seemed an easy, natural thing.''

The Golden Knights group is stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and does camps across the country. Former President George H.W. Bush has jumped with this group along with other celebrities.

Dressed in an Army jumpsuit, Strunk jumped with Sgt. First Class Joe Jones with her family watching. They jumped out around 13,500 feet with the parachute deployed around 5,500 feet.

''You get a little flash of anxiety,'' Strunk said. ''But I took a deep breath, and we were off ...''

Strunk will be at team headquarters Thursday night for the opening night of the draft. The Titans have the fifth and 18th picks overall in the first round.

''But what a way to kick off draft week, right?'' Strunk said. ''It's going to be a great week.''

---

