Time to shine: Ten MLB players who will break out in 2017

Baseball is becoming a young man’s game. Now more than ever, young players are coming up to the majors and dominating immediately.

You don’t have to look hard to find evidence of this. The winners of last year’s MVP award, Mike Trout and Kris Bryant, are both 24 years old. Their competition for that honor including players like Mookie Betts, Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado, Francisco Lindor and Corey Seager. None of those players are older than 25.

Of course, it wasn’t exactly difficult to predict all those guys would blossom into future stars. Anyone who has followed prospect lists or played in fantasy leagues were well-aware of Bryant and Seager months before they stepped foot on a major-league field. You knew they were going to mash from the moment they got the call.

We here at The Stew welcome a challenge. Either that, or we just want to make things harder on ourselves. What you’ll find below is a list of 10 mostly young players we think are in store for a breakout in 2017. This isn’t a new concept. Many analysts, including ESPN’s Keith Law, have been putting together similar lists for years now.

To differentiate ourselves, our list was made with the following rules in mind:

No elite prospects! Everyone knows about Byron Buxton and has heard his name for years. If the former No. 1 overall prospect puts up a strong year in 2017 will you really be surprised? You won’t find him or players like Yoan Moncada below.

They haven’t already experienced a breakout. For the purpose of this exercise, we tried to pick players who have never had an fWAR above 2.0 in a single season. That takes a promising guy like Joe Ross out of the running.

If we’re going to fail miserably at this exercise, we might as well try to be bold. Without further ado, here are the 10 MLB players we think are headed for a breakout in 2017:

EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ, SP, BOSTON RED SOX

Since he’s a promising young player on the Red Sox, Rodriguez is probably the best-known player featured on our list. While his 4.71 ERA from last year doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, take a closer look at how he arrived at that number. Over his first six starts, he was horrendous, posting an 8.59 ERA. The Red Sox believed he was tipping his pitches, and after a brief stop in the minors, Rodriguez returned with a vengeance. Over his final 14 starts, Rodriguez posted a 3.24 ERA, averaging over a strikeout per inning. With David Price sidelined, Rodriguez should open the year as Boston’s fifth starter. If he pitches like he did in the second half, he won’t be the one leaving the rotation when Price is ready to return.

TOM MURPHY, C, COLORADO ROCKIES

Murphy is set to open the year on the disabled list due to a fractured forearm, so we’re already off to a bad start. But once he returns, he could be an offensive force for Colorado. In a 21-game audition last year, Murphy blasted five home runs and displayed an acceptable amount of patience. His high strikeout rates in the minors don’t bode well for his future batting averages, but perhaps some of that will be offset by playing half his games in Coors Field. Rockies hitters have led the league in BABIP at home the past three seasons, so while Murphy’s .350 figure from 2016 might be high, some of it could stick due to his favorable home park.

ROBERT GSELLMAN, SP, NEW YORK METS

Gsellman turned in a strong debut, posting a 2.42 ERA for the Mets over 44 2/3 innings last season. Despite that, there are reasons to be skeptical. Gsellman was never listed on Baseball America’s top-100 prospect list, and few players actually see their strikeout rate rise upon reaching the majors. But last year’s dominance might stick for the 23-year-old. The Mets have done a great job developing young pitchers lately (as long as they can stay healthy), and pitching coach Dan Warthen deserves credit for that. Warthen has taught a number of the Mets pitchers the “Warthen slider,” and it’s helped all of them take their game to the next level. There’s already evidence Gsellman started throwing the pitch last year, and that’s enough to make us believe he can carry over his success into 2017.

