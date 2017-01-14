Time to Sit Allen

In the Crease is back for the 2016-17 season. This column will provide you with everything you need to know about goaltending and who to start and sit in the upcoming week. I’ll give you some Great options, Good options and Goalies to avoid every week.





Great Options

Braden Holtby-Washington Capitals

Schedule: Mon @ PIT, Thu @ STL, Sat @ DAL

Holtby is coming off a huge 6-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. The 27-year-old has been rolling of late. He’s come up on the winning end of each of his last six decisions and he’s posted three shutouts in his last five games. His upcoming schedule won’t be easy, but stopping the Capitals has been pretty difficult too. Holtby has a 21-8-4 record with a 1.85 goals-against-average and a .933 save percentage.

Devan Dubnyk-Minnesota Wild

Schedule: Tue vs. NJ, Thu vs. ARZ, Sat vs. ANA, Sun vs. NSH

Dubnyk owns the best save percentage (.940) among goalies who have played at least 10 games this season. The Wild goalie has won three games in a row and he’s suffered just one loss in his last 14 games, which is pretty incredible. As if his strong play isn’t enough, his schedule should set him up for an incredible fantasy week. Look for him to get the nod in three of Minnesota’s four home games this week.

John Gibson-Anaheim Ducks

Schedule: Tue vs. TB, Thu vs. COL, Sat @ MIN

Gibson was my top fantasy play of the week in last week’s edition of “In the Crease” and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s 2-0 since Monday, and he’s given up just one goal during that stretch. Gibson will get plus matchups against the struggling Bolts and Avalanche before getting a crack at the red-hot Wild. The Ducks goalie has a 17-10-7 record with a 2.34 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage this season. It took him some time, but he’s finally starting to come around.

Cam Talbot-Edmonton Oilers

Schedule: Mon vs. ARZ, Wed vs. FLA, Fri vs. NSH, Sat @ CGY

The Oilers will complete their six-game homestand next Friday against Nashville, but even though they’re hitting the road on Saturday, they still won’t have to leave their province. The fact that they don’t have to travel much should help keep the players a little more fresh. Talbot wasn’t named to the All-Star team, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been great for Edmonton. He’s won three of his last four games and he owns an overall record of 21-12-6 this season. Look for him to start three of his team’s four games.

Good Options

Carey Price-Montreal Canadiens

Schedule: Mon @ DET, Wed vs. PIT, Fri @ NJ, Sat vs. BUF

Price’s numbers have been surprisingly bad over the last couple of weeks. He has just two wins in his last seven games and he’s given up three goals or more in six of those contests, but I’m not worried about him. With such a long season, every player will go through ups and downs. I expect Price to come up with a strong performance next week and it’ll start Monday in Detroit. He’ll likely get a difficult matchup with the Pens on Wednesday, but expect him to get the nod in next Saturday’s game against Buffalo. Price has a 20-7-4 record with a 2.28 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage. It’s not time for fantasy owners to move Price. Stick it out throughout this slump because he’ll pay huge dividends down the road.

Sergei Bobrovsky-Columbus Blue Jackets

Schedule: Tue vs. CAR, Thu vs. OTT, Sat vs. CAR

Bobrovsky is working his way back from an illness that kept him out of the lineup for each of Columbus’ last two games. Since their 16-game winning streak came to an end, the Jackets have come back down to earth, but they should be able to get back to their winning ways in the near future. This week, they’ll take on Carolina twice and Ottawa once (all at home). Bobrovsky has been terrific at Nationawide Arena, where he has a 15-3-0 record with a 1.84 goals-against-average and a .939 save percentage.

Peter Budaj-Los Angeles Kings

Schedule: Mon vs. TB, Wed vs. SJ, Sat @ NYI

