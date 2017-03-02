Timbers waive F Jack McInerney

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The Portland Timbers have waived forward Jack McInerney.

The 24-year-old appeared in 24 matches for Portland last season, including eight starts, and had five goals. It was his lone season with the Timbers.

''I really enjoyed working with Jack. He's a good player, a good professional, but you have to make these decisions sometimes, and ultimately we felt it was the right one,'' coach Caleb Porter said.

The move will give help the Timbers free up salary cap space to sign a center back.

Portland was McInerney's fourth Major League Soccer team. Drafted by the Philadelphia Union in 2010, he also had stints with the Montreal Impact and Columbus Crew.

He has scored 38 goals in 143 career matches, with 89 starts.