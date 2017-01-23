Timbers sign Myers, make other moves before camp

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Alphonso Davies (67) and Sporting Kansas City defender Chance Myers (7) during the first half of a CONCACAF soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The Portland Timbers have signed veteran free agent defender Chance Myers, one of several moves the team made Monday before leaving for training camp in Arizona.

The Timbers also re-signed defender-midfielder Amobi Okugo, who joined the club last May, and welcomed back winger Dairon Asprilla, who had been on loan with top-division Millonarios in Colombia.

The Timbers planned to leave Tuesday for a 12-day training camp in Tucson. Portland opens the season at home on March 3 against the expansion Minnesota United FC.

Myers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft, has played the past nine seasons with Sporting Kansas City. With the Kansas City team that won the 2013 MLS Cup title, the 29-year-old has played in 147 career regular-season games, including 114 starts, and 10 postseason matches.