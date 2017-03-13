Timbers beat Galaxy 1-0 for 1st road victory since 2015

LA Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme (37) walks off the field after receiving a red card as Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzman (20) is treated on the field in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Carson, Calif., Sunday, March 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) -- Diego Chara scored in the eighth minute for his seventh career goal in seven MLS seasons and the Portland Timbers beat the undermanned L.A. Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday.

Portland (2-0-0), which went winless on the road last season, won for the first time away from home since beating the Galaxy on Oct. 8, 2015. The Galaxy (0-2-0) have lost three of their last four regular-season home games after a 15-match home unbeaten stretch.

It's the first time since 2001 that the Galaxy have started a season with two losses.

Portland headed away a Galaxy corner kick in the eighth minute, leading to a counter attack. Chara headed a long pass to Diego Valeri on a two-on-one break and Valeri rolled it across goal to an open Chara for an easy tap in.

The Galaxy, already without several key players, were reduced to 10-men in the 34th minute after Jelle Van Damme received two yellow cards within a three-minute span. Gyasi Zardes, Ashley Cole and Robbie Rogers were all out with injuries, while Jermaine Jones and Dave Romney were on suspension.

Jake Gleeson had a great reaction save in second-half stoppage time.