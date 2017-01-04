Timbers acquire defender Miller from Saprissa

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The Portland Timbers have acquired defender Roy Miller, who played six seasons in Major League Soccer before leaving for Saprissa of Costa Rica's top division.

Miller will remain with Saprissa through February to take part in the team's CONCACAF Champions League play.

The 32-year-old has made 48 appearances with Saprissa across all competitions for the past two seasons. The team won its 33rd Primera League championship last year.

A native of Costa Rica, Miller played for the New York Red Bulls from 2010 to 2015. He appeared in 125 matches and had 15 assists for the Red Bulls, who won the 2013 Supporters' Shield.

Miller has also been a regular on the Costa Rican national team.