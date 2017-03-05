Tim Tebow's spring training debut could come this week

The Tim Tebow Experience is expected to arrive at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie Fla. this week.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, Tebow will likely be summoned from minor league camp with the Mets scheduled to play five games over a three-day span beginning Wednesday. The plan would be to have Tebow in uniform for the home-half of split-squad games on Wednesday and Friday, with the potential that he could play in one or both games.

Sherman notes that the Mets will be losing the maximum 14 players from their organization for the World Baseball Classic, with 11 of those players coming from their 55-player major league camp. The depleted roster, combined with the heavy schedule, will create opportunities for low-level minor leaguers to get playing time in the ‘A games.’

That’s where Tebow comes in.

At this time of year – with players still building endurance for the regular season — Terry Collins has indicated he will not use veteran position players who stay behind such as Yoenis Cespedes three straight days and will particularly be careful in this area with players coming off of injury or surgery such as Neil Walker.

Thus, to cover for the shortage, the Mets will need a large influx of players from their minor league camp for those games, and Alderson said he would expect Tebow to be a part of the major league team that plays the Red Sox at home Wednesday and the Astros at home Friday.

Even the tease that Tebow could make his spring training debut is good enough to create some buzz and perhaps move some tickets. His star power is undeniable, even if his baseball skills are behind the curve.

Look no further than his batting practice sessions this week, which have drawn big crowds and bigger reactions. The fascination attached to simply watching him play baseball is very real. The possibility of now seeing him face live pitching on a spring training stage will have everyone’s attention, even his detractors.

It’s not like the Mets are forcing him on us either. It’s spring training, and even then it’s a last resort under unusual circumstances. The argument that he’s taking an opportunity from someone really wouldn’t apply here. It’s perhaps the only time this would make sense. At least until Tebow proves he deserves more.

