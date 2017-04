United States goalkeeper Tim Howard, center, grabs the ball during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Panama, in Panama City, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for profane language directed toward a fan during a game against Sporting Kansas City and an altercation with a fan following the match.

The longtime U.S. national team star was penalized Friday, five days after Colorado's 3-1 loss at Sporting on Sunday.