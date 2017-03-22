Tigers star Cabrera, out with stiff back, could return soon

Venezuela's Miguel Cabrera points to first to appeal a called strike to no avail during the first inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic in San Diego, Thursday, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera could soon return to the lineup after being sidelined by back stiffness.

Cabrera has been out since leaving Venezuela's game last Saturday in the World Baseball Classic.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera might play Friday against Atlanta.

''Just not going to rush it,'' Ausmus said before Wednesday's game against Toronto. ''There's no reason to rush it. He's got plenty of at-bats. We'll see how he is on Friday.''

Cabrera hit .316 with 38 homers and 108 RBIs last season.

Outfielder J.D. Martinez, who sprained his right foot making a shoestring catch Saturday, is scheduled to be re-examined Friday.

Martinez hit .307 last year with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs.