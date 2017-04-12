Tigers sign 1B Loney to minor league deal

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers have signed first baseman James Loney to a minor league contract.

The team, which announced the signing Wednesday, says Loney will report to extended spring training. The 32-year-old Loney played in 100 games last season for the New York Mets, hitting .265 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. Before that, he was in San Diego's minor league system, but the Padres traded him to the Mets in late May for $1 .

Loney was a non-roster invitee with the Texas Rangers during spring training this year, but they released him from his minor league deal late last month.

