Tigers could have plenty of options for rotation

DETROIT (AP) -- Justin Verlander is set to start another opening day for the Detroit Tigers.

Manager Brad Ausmus saw no reason to hold back on that announcement Saturday at the team's annual TigerFest at Comerica Park. There's more uncertainty through the rest of Detroit's starting rotation, but Verlander's spot as the ace of the staff is secure.

Beyond Verlander, the Tigers are hoping for a successful season from right-hander Jordan Zimmermann after his 2016 was derailed by injury problems, and American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer is back as well. Young left-handers Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd are also options for rotation spots, with veterans Anibal Sanchez and Mike Pelfrey also potentially in the mix.

The Tigers open the season on the road April 3 against the Chicago White Sox.