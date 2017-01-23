Tiger Woods on Trump's golf game: 'He can rip it'

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tiger Woods is impressed with President Donald Trump's abilities on the golf course.

The 14-time major champion played a round with Trump last month before the real estate mogul took office as the nation's 45th president.

''For a person who's 70 years old, he hits it hard,'' Woods said Monday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. ''He can rip it and hit it.''

Woods said the men walked 18 holes, along with 10 security guards for Trump.

''It might be increased now,'' Woods joked.

He said the new president ''has an inordinate amount of energy'' and ''keeps himself in pretty good shape.''