Wednesday's Game of the Day: Washington at Los Angeles Clippers, while the NBA looks elsewhere

The 2016-17 NBA regular season, thankfully, is nearing an end. Though the tops and bottoms of the standings have all been straightened out since January or so, little has been made certain yet beyond the Golden State Warriors’ move to ensure home-court advantage through the Finals. Even with just a short run left, there is still plenty to figure out as the NBA takes to April.

Since we all need the reminders as to who is set to start the playoffs where, who needs a bump during awards season or with a statistical accomplishment, and who is doing their best work in losing in order to grab improved lottery ball odds, Ball Don’t Lie is set to look at what should be your game of that particular day between now and the end of the term on April 12.

Wednesday’s Game of the Night: Washington at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 EDT

If we’re honest, there are no standings accomplishments to take hold of with a major win tonight. If the Wizards prevail and even if the Celtics (at home, Milwaukee) and Raptors (at home, Charlotte) lose on Wednesday night the Wizards will still be stuck in third place in the East. A game behind Cleveland for the No. 2 spot with a win tonight and a game and a half Boston for the lead spot, just 1 1/2 games up on the Raptors.

That’s if everything goes right, for Washington. Nothing settled, but plenty gained. They’d take it.

A win would put Washington at its highest peak yet, 19 games over .500, with just two weeks to play. The idea that they’re even challenging the Raptors and Celtics of the world is sensational – even given Boston’s relatively slow 13-12 start, as Washington won just seven times in its first 20 tries in 2016-17. For this club to be anywhere near the top – much less battling with the Cavaliers as we head into April – is a supreme accomplishment.

The Clippers, of course, haven’t accomplished anything. Unless you count the move from the highlight pages and into the realm of national TV ubiquity an “accomplishment,” the Clippers are still the team that your local sportstalk spinner knows hasn’t made it out of the second round, as even your well-versed NBA knob can assure you that the Clips can’t be counted on for anything save for excruciating batches of inconsistency in 2016-17. Even while healthy, which the Clippers (true to form) most often are not.

We’ll save the transaction-by-transaction (free of context, of course) breakdowns for another day. What doesn’t suit the Clippers currently is the team’s No. 15 ranked defense, and the team’s insipid play on that end (among the league’s worst) since the All-Star break, a run that has saddled Los Angeles with a 9-10 record since the time off and a tepid No. 5 record in the West.

It didn’t used to feel that way. Fifth seeds in the West used to belong to championship contenders, now they’re the haven for the pretty good teams that have more or less maxed out. The Clippers occupy that role, and they know it, and they’ll be looking to counter the embarrassment that was the team’s embarrassing loss to the Kings from Sunday night with a quick and tidy home blowout win over a Washington team that played (in the same building, but played) the night before in a conquest over the Lakers. After all, the Clippers finally had practices on Monday and Tuesday, the Wizards had travel and games.

Of course, as the Clippers figured out on Sunday against Sacramento, taking care of things early (which the Clippers didn’t even bother to against the Kings) is no sure sign of greatness, as Los Angeles blew a game in which it held an 18-point lead with less than five minutes to play. And the Wizards, featuring the winning percentage of a 60-win team since the first days of December, are hardly the Kings.