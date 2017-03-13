Three things the NCAA tournament selection committee got right and wrong

The NCAA tournament selection committee unveiled this year’s bracket on Sunday evening. Here’s a look at three things it got right and three it got wrong.

What it got right: The No. 1 seeds.

When Duke won four games in four days in Brooklyn to capture the ACC tournament title on Saturday night, many anointed the Blue Devils a threat to earn a No. 1 seed. They had eight RPI Top 25 wins and 13 RPI Top 50 wins, more than any team in the nation, and a 2-1 head-to-head record against North Carolina, which was also in contention for a No. 1 seed.

Credit the committee for keeping it simple and sticking with the Tar Heels as the ACC’s lone No. 1 seed. North Carolina, the league’s outright regular season champion, finished three games ahead of Duke in the standings, lost one fewer regular season game and had just two fewer Top 50 victories than the Blue Devils did.

The committee also made the right choice anointing one-loss Gonzaga (32-1) as the No. 1 seed in the West instead of Pac-12 regular season and tournament champion Arizona (30-4). The Wildcats may have played in a stronger league, but the Zags had the same number of RPI top 50 wins, three fewer losses and a head-to-head neutral-court victory over Arizona, albeit without sophomore star Allonzo Trier.

There wasn’t enough evidence to vault Duke over a team that finished three games ahead of it in its league standings or Arizona ahead of a team that nearly completed an undefeated regular season. North Carolina and Gonzaga were the correct picks to join Villanova and Kansas on the top seed line.

What it got wrong: Wichita State was grossly undervalued

They made the Final Four in 2013 as a No. 9 seed. They reached the Sweet 16 in 2015 as a No. 7 seed. They won two more NCAA tournament games last year as a No. 11 seed.

No matter what Wichita State accomplishes each March, the selection committee never fails to undervalue the Shockers again the following year.

It happened again Sunday when the committee awarded Wichita State a No. 10 seed as a result of its dearth of quality wins. The Shockers assembled an aggressive non-conference schedule featuring five games against name-brand opponents, but they lost to Louisville, Michigan State and Oklahoma State and only managed to beat rebuilding Oklahoma and woeful LSU.

What the committee essentially ignored was the manner in which Wichita State ripped through the rest of its schedule, winning 20 of 21 games against league opponents by an average of 21.5 points apiece. The Shockers’ margin of victory is the biggest reason they’re ranked eighth in the nation in the Ken Pomeroy ratings, maybe the most accurate predictive tool college basketball has.

Assessing Wichita State (30-4) was always going to be a challenge since the Shockers’ traditional resume and advanced metrics don’t align, but the committee could have done a far better job splitting the difference. Ignoring Wichita State’s top 10 KenPom ranking — or even its No. 29 RPI — will penalize not only the Shockers but also opponents unlucky enough to draw them.

Oddsmakers anointed seventh-seeded Dayton as a 6.5-point underdog against Wichita State in the opening round. That’s on the selection committee for not taking a more nuanced approach.

What it got right: The bubble

If the most controversial teams excluded from the NCAA tournament were Syracuse and Illinois State, then the committee did an excellent job evaluating the bubble teams. Neither the Orange nor the Redbirds had a stronger case to make the field than did any of the last at-large teams selected.

