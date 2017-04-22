Three reasons why Sean McDermott will succeed as the Buffalo Bills head coach

The last two seasons for the Buffalo Bills have been frustrating and annoying under former head coach Rex Ryan. Buffalo went 15-16 under Ryan and failed to make the playoffs both times. Because of this, Ryan was fired after two years with the organization.

Losing multiple games that the Bills should have won and the lack of discipline that surrounded the team was getting under Bills fans skins and they were getting sick of it.

However, Buffalo hired their new head coach in Sean McDermott who was the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2016 and is someone that could be classified as the complete opposite of Rex. McDermott comes to Buffalo hoping to turn the Bills organization around, make them compete and start winning again.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Is Joe Mixon falling off draft boards as draft approaches

What’s Trending: StandingPats Video; Non-White House attendees speak up

Around the NFL: Eli Manning “angry” about fake sports memorabilia allegations

cover32 Reaction: Has suicide become a problem amongst former NFL players

Bills News: Tyrod will prove that he is the future at quarterback in Buffalo

Follow us on Twitter here

He is a Disciplinarian

If there is one thing that Buffalo needs to improve on it is discipline. Buffalo has been up in the rankings of penalties over both of the last two seasons. A coach that disciplines his players is only setting them up for success and was something that was not done under the Ryan regime.

Look up a video of McDermott coaching his former players in Carolina, it shows what kind of coach he is which is a strict one. McDermott even removed the pool table and ping-pong table that was in the Buffalo Bills locker room if only to prove a point. He wants the mentality of this team to change and change fast.

He runs a 4-3 defensive scheme

In 2014 under former head coach Doug Marrone, the Bills were a top defense that recorded 53 sacks, setting a franchise record with their starting defensive lineman pulling in 10-plus sacks each. These stats were recorded under a 4-3 scheme. Under Rex Ryan, it was a 3-4 and it was not successful at all.

Going back to the 4-3 scheme should improve the defense from last season. In McDermott’s six seasons with Carolina he led the defense to become a top 10 finisher in four out of his six years. If the right players are put into McDermott’s scheme, expect to see Buffalo’s’ defense disrupt opponents’ offenses just like they did in 2014.

He has the want and need to prove himself as a head coach

Offensive and defensive coordinators are most of the time successful in their systems and they believe that they should be a head coach to prove they are more than just a coordinator. Sean McDermott has done very well as a coordinator in his career and him taking the Bills head coaching job shows that he wants to be known more than just a coordinator.

Why would he walk away from players like Luke Kuechly, Kawann Short, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson in Carolina? He wants to show that he is worthy of a head coaching position, especially being that he is a head coach in a division where he’ll face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots twice a year. While it’ll be a challenge, McDermott looks confident and will look to prove he is more than just a defensive coordinator.

READ MORE: The most important games of the Bills 2017 season

The post Three reasons why Sean McDermott will succeed as the Buffalo Bills head coach appeared first on Cover32.