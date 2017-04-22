Three reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles must draft Dalvin Cook

With this year’s draft being defensively loaded, there is going to be limits for teams on who to draft on the offensive side of the football. Despite the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles need help on defense especially in their secondary, the defensive backs won’t be putting up points every possession.

What Philly really needs is a running back. They are too far back to grab top running back prospect Leonard Fournette out of LSU as he expected to go in the top 10. However, Philadelphia are in good position to draft the second best running back, Dalvin Cook out of Florida State. At number 14, if Cook is still on the board the Eagles better grab him if they want to improve their running game and help Carson Wentz improve his game from last season.

Takes pressure off of Carson Wentz

The reason why Wentz almost had 4,000 passing yards and almost the same number of interceptions as touchdowns is mostly because Philly was always throwing the ball. While teams need to a have a quarterback that can throw 300-plus yards a game, they need a reliable running game to take pressure off the quarterback.

The Eagles’ current running back Ryan Mathews is average at best. Since 2010, Mathews has only rushed for over 1,000 yards twice and the most touchdowns he has scored in a season is eight. Also, he is 29 years old. It’s time to move on. Dalvin Cook is young, he’s powerful, and when it starts getting cold in Philly, Wentz won’t have to throw as much as he’ll let Cook do the work.

Consistently improves his overall game

In his three years at Florida State, Dalvin Cook’s least number of rushing yards in a season was 1,008 yards with eight touchdowns in 2014. He improved his game each year. In 2015 Cook rushed for 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns and in 2016 he rushed for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Cook also possesses a receiving game as he caught for over 200 yards in his first two years as a starter and almost 500 yards in his final season at Florida State. While Leonard Fournette is considered as the best running back in the draft, Cook is right up there with him. While Philly won’t get a chance to draft Fournette unless they trade up, I think they are more than okay with settling for Dalvin Cook.

He could be the missing piece for this offense

Philadelphia is set at quarterback with Carson Wentz. They have their receiving core in Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Jordan Matthews and Zach Ertz. Maybe improve the offensive line a tad bit, but the Eagles are mostly set on offense other than at the running back position.

If the Eagles had a steady running game last season we might have seen them in the postseason. With Wentz going into his sophomore season, Eagles fans are hoping he avoids the “sophomore slump.” A major factor to help Wentz avoid the slump is by bringing in a young and fresh runner who isn’t afraid to hit and let him do the dirty work and let Wentz build off of it to improve his passing game.

