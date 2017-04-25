Three draft-watching tips for Bears fans

The process leading up to the NFL Draft is way too long.

Journalists have covered nearly everything there is to cover within this three-month span between the Super Bowl and now. Fans have had nearly every argument in the book on Twitter. Luckily, the draft is almost here.

Inspired by an article written by our cover32 Raiders page, I decided to look at a few ways that Bears fans can enjoy the draft.

Turn off Twitter notifications

This rule only applies to people that are watching the draft. People who aren’t in front of a TV can obviously keep notifications on to find out whom their favorite team picked. But, if you’re watching on TV or on another device, turn off all of your tweet notifications on Twitter. Trust me, I’ve learned this the hard way.

Back in 2014, I was watching the draft while texting my friend about my disdain that the Rams had selected Aaron Donald the pick before the Bears. As I was dropping a few selective word choices, I got a notification that the Bears had selected Kyle Fuller before the pick had been announced. Nothing in my life has ever felt so anticlimactic.

To make sure this doesn’t happen to you all, I highly recommend turning off your notifications. Tweeting with fellow fans is always fun, but just make sure that you get to hear the pick live. That is, unless you’re placing a bet on your team. Then you can keep your notifications on and watch as your friends become awe-inspired by your “draft knowledge”.

Get work done early to prevent distractions

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting events in all of sports. With plenty of trade speculations and picks being announced, it’s important to pay attention at all times.

If you have any work to get done, do it before the draft. Make sure to finish your economics homework right when you get home. Take your kids to soccer practice and walk your dog beforehand. If you’re planning on making snacks (I recommend jalapeño poppers, by the way), get them ready before the draft. Have to go to the bathroom? Make sure to have gone before the draft starts. If you leave while the draft is going on, you might miss a selection or a massive trade.

R-E-L-A-X

This tip is easier said that done. However, it’s important to keep in mind.

Last year, I freaked out that the Bears selected Leonard Floyd. I did the same thing when they picked Kyle Long in 2013. Both of those picks have proven my outbursts wrong so far. These show that, although you might not like the pick, you should at least give the player a chance first.

Is it okay to be disappointed in a pick? Absolutely. But don’t go setting things on fire just because the Bears picked someone you don’t really want. After all, you might end up eating your words later.

– Jacob Infante is a National Editor for cover32 and also covers the Chicago Bears. He can be followed on Twitter @jacobinfante24.

