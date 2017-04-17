Thornton returns to lineup for Sharks in Game 3 vs. Oilers

San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton watches play during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton is back in the lineup after missing the first two games of the playoffs with a left knee injury.

Thornton is in his usual role as the top-line center for San Jose against Edmonton on Sunday night. Thornton had missed the past two weeks after injuring his knee in a regular-season game at Vancouver. The Sharks split the first two games of the series in Edmonton without Thornton.

Thornton started the game on a line with captain Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson as his wings. Logan Couture moved down to second-line center. Couture struggled the first two games as he's recovered after losing several teeth when he took a puck to the face last month.

Mikkel Boedker was scratched to make room for Thornton.

---

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey