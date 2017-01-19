Thomas Vanek sets up goal with gorgeous no-look pass (Video)

Detroit Red Wings forward Thomas Vanek set up teammate Andreas Athanasiou with a gorgeous no-look pass in their Wednesday game against the Boston Bruins.

Midway through the second period with the Red Wings trailing 4-2, Vanek found himself behind the net by himself and then quickly fired a blind backhand feed in front of the net.

The Bruins didn’t see Athanasiou sneaking in, and the young forward fired the puck past Tuukka Rask for a goal that made the game 4-3 at the 9:53 mark.



With the assist, Vanek now has 31 points in 34 games in his first year with the Red Wings. Last season with the Minnesota Wild, Vanek had 41 points in 74 games played, and was a healthy scratch at times. In two seasons with the Wild, Vanek had 93 points in 154 games.

The team bought him out last summer from the final season of his three-year, $19.5 million contract. He then signed with the Red Wings for one year at $2.6 million to resurrect his career.

Because of his low salary cap hit plus his production, Vanek’s name has been recently mentioned in some trade rumors.

