Thomas leads No. 5 FSU women past Wake Forest

Florida State forward Ivey Slaughter (23) makes a layup as Wake Forest forward Elisa Penna (41) defends in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Shakayla Thomas scored a season-high 23 points and fifth-ranked Florida State cruised to a 102-60 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday night.

The Seminoles reached the century mark for only the fourth time in Atlantic Coast Conference game. The last time was Jan. 25, 2015, also against Wake Forest.

Thomas, who has five 20-point games this season, scored seven of the Seminoles' first 11 points and had 11 in the first quarter. They were up 22-9 after the first 10 minutes.

FSU (23-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was up by as many as 44 midway late in the fourth quarter as it extended its winning streak to 10.

Chatrice White added 14 points and Ivey Slaughter 13 for the Seminoles.

Elisa Penna led the Demon Deacons (14-10, 5-6) with 18 points, and Alex Sharp added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons lead the ACC in rebounding, averaging 42 per game. They were held to 28 against Florida State and were outrebounded by seven.

Florida State: The Seminoles have their second winning streak of 10 games or more this season. They have won by an average margin of 23.9 points during the current 10-game streak with five of the wins by 20 points or more. It is also the second straight season and third time in school history that they have started 11-1 in ACC play.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons travel to Virginia on Sunday. Wake has dropped four of the last five to the Cavaliers.

Florida State: The Seminoles host No. 10 Texas on Monday. FSU is 7-1 against ranked teams this season.

---

---

