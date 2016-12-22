This is how NFL teams view players – like Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey – who skip bowl games

First it was Oklahoma defensive tackle Charles Walker voluntarily ending his season early. Then came a stable of college football running backs: LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and Baylor’s Shock Linwood. All wrapping their college careers earlier than anticipated, heading for richer horizons and courting whatever NFL red flags accompany the decisions.

To the college machine, it could foreshadow a chilling trend. But to the NFL, well, pencil leads aren’t exactly snapping off.

“Fournette and McCaffrey, it really isn’t a big deal,” one NFC North personnel evaluator said. “You can argue the kids made a thoughtful decision based on their situation. … [Opinions] are going to be a case-by-case basis. Some [coaches] will never really buy it because the first bottom-line reaction is it’s selfish. But honestly, you can lay it out in meetings and when you know the circumstances most of your coaches will understand it.

“[Fournette and McCaffrey] will definitely get some red-assed questions in [team] interviews, but I don’t think it will really hurt either very much. Especially Leonard Fournette.”

For the most part, that has been the overwhelming reaction from a multitude of personnel evaluators who spoke with Yahoo Sports over the past week, from area scouts to college scouting directors to general managers. The common theme: While early departures may leave college programs and their fan bases seething, it means little in the bottom-line equation of NFL franchises. Particularly if it involves a player the caliber of Fournette, who is being viewed in some quarters as an anchor running back like Ezekiel Elliott.

“Look, if [Fournette] is Zeke [on the NFL level], nobody is going to care about him sitting out of a bowl game to get his health where it needs to be,” the NFC North evaluator said. “What are the [Carolina] Panthers doing with Luke Kuechly? He’s probably going to sit the rest of the season because of concussion [concerns]. That’s probably smart by the Panthers. If we’re fair to Fournette, we have to say, ‘This kid is being smart about the long-term picture.’ For lesser guys who still have something to prove, maybe it’s not smart. But for Fournette and probably McCaffrey, they’ll be fine.”

It’s a sliding scale of gray, of course. One that essentially puts Fournette on solid ground, McCaffrey on mostly stable footing, but will be more complicated for guys like Walker and Linwood. Where it comes to Fournette and McCaffrey, a handful of scouts told Yahoo Sports that both LSU and Stanford were very up front this season about keeping NFL teams in the loop about nagging injuries that were tangibly impacting the performances of both.

That played heavily in the NFL reaction to the decisions of Fournette and McCaffrey to forgo their bowl games. Teams already knew both had a solid foundation of reasoning to make their decisions. While it will likely still translate into some uncomfortable pre-draft conversations, the truth is many NFL evaluators already understand the circumstances behind the choices. In effect, it has taken some of the edge off the standard “selfish” reaction.

For Walker and Linwood, it’s more complicated.

Walker left Oklahoma in mid-November after suffering a concussion that kept him off the field for more than a month. The factor of a head injury playing into Walker’s decision will result in his medical report and mental evaluation taking center stage in the draft process. Teams are wary of concussions and the resulting mindset that has caused other NFL players to retire early out of fear of long-term health ramifications. For NFL teams, Walker’s decision is far more of a medical worry than a character concern.

