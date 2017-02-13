Therrien's borrowed time; Tootoo on family, sobriety (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Bryce Harper photo from Vegas Golden Knights on Twitter. More

• Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper supports the Vegas Golden Knights. Harper’s hometown is Las Vegas. [Vegas Golden Knights]

• Montreal Canadiens coach Michel Therrien is currently on borrowed time says this story. After a Sunday 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins, his team is 1-5-1- in its last seven games. [Sportsnet]

• It was only about a month ago that the Canadiens seemed to be on the right path. [Fanrag]

• Chicago Blackhawks forward Jordin Tootoo is relishing his sober life as a father and a husband. [Chicago Tribune]

• Could the Bruins look to make a trade with the Colorado Avalanche? Boston general manager Don Sweeney and Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic spoke Sunday at TD Garden between periods at Boston’s game against the Canadiens. [Boston Globe]

• Ducks general manager Bob Murray possesses a cadre of defensemen that is attractive to teams looking to upgrade their blue line. And he acknowledged that his phone has been ringing. [Orange County Register]

• The Carolina Hurricanes may want to avoid checking out the NHL standings the next few days. They weren’t very promising for Carolina on Monday morning, and it will only get worse as the Hurricanes go through their bye week. [News and Observer]

• The Ilitch family has announced a public viewing and a chance to offer condolences and share memories about family patriarch Mike Ilitch, the Detroit sports and pizza icon who died Friday at age 87. Ilitch owned the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers [Detroit News]

• Canadian viewers will get the chance to try 360 VR, the immersive video technology that allows viewers 360-degree viewing, over the next six Saturday broadcasts of Hockey Night in Canada. [Toronto Star]

• The passion of NHL referee Wes McCauley went viral again on Sunday. [TSN]

• National Hockey League deputy commissioner Bill Daly came to Philadelphia on Thursday to be a keynote speaker at a sports business conference organized by local law firm Cozen O’Connor and Penn’s Wharton business school. Daly spoke about the 2018 Olympics, expansion and other NHL topics. [Philly.com]

• Is the morning skate an outdated NHL ritual? The Columbus Blue Jackets have mostly gotten rid of it, but not everyone agrees that it needs to go. [National Post]

• Some ‘Bracketology’ for the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey tournament. [The Ice Garden]

• Washington Capitals backup Philipp Grubauer has quietly had a spectacular season in his second year behind Braden Holtby. But having proved himself worthy of a starting job and with his contract up at the end of this season, and an expansion draft just months away, what does the future hold for the Caps’ young netminder? [Nova Caps]

• How the hockey world raised money for the Tucker Road Ducks, a predominantly black Maryland youth team plunged into hockey homelessness after a two-alarm fire severely damaged its rink in January. [Color of Hockey]

• When it comes to giving, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby does as much as he can. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

• The NHL trade deadline is a little more than two weeks away, but it’s not too early to think about how potential trades could impact your fantasy hockey squad. [Dobber Hockey]

• This could be the year Harvard finally wins another Beanpot and makes an NCAA tournament run. [College Hockey News]

• Finally, check out these hands on this shootout goal

