There's an alternative to Tommy John surgery that could cut recovery time

For pitchers and baseball fans alike, three words strike fear into the hearts of all of us: Tommy John surgery. It means a pitcher will have surgery to repair a ligament in their pitching arm, and be out for an entire baseball season, and oftentimes more.

The surgery has been widely used in recent years, and it’s made a tremendous difference despite the long recovery time. It saves careers. But that long recovery time is really tough. It’s not just letting the ligament and the arm heal, but getting the arm back in shape to pitch regularly. Handling the recovery correctly is vital, but difficult to deal with.

But there’s a new surgery on the horizon, one that significantly cuts down recovery time. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has all the details, including the story of Seth Maness, the former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who had the surgery in 2016.

This surgery, which doesn’t have a name yet, differs from Tommy John surgery in a few ways. While Tommy John surgery requires a full reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) using a graft, this newer alternative surgery is a “repair and buttressing of the existing ligament at the bone.” Our own Jeff Passan talked about this procedure as a possible alternative to Tommy John surgery in his book: “The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports.”

Maness has called the surgery “primary repair,” and it’s a procedure borrowed from repairs in ankles and knees. They use a tape called Arthrex tape to brace the repaired ligament and promote healing. That’s the major advancement that reduces rehabilitation time, since with Tommy John the graft-rebuilt ligament needs time to assimilate back into the arm.

Maness had the surgery on August 18, and expects to be ready for opening day. That’s a seven and a half month recovery time, four and a half months sooner than the typical Tommy John recovery time. Despite that, Maness is understandably keeping his expectations low.

“It was a game-time decision,” said Maness, a free agent. “I’m going into it sort of expecting Tommy John and hoping for the other one. You go from looking at missing a whole season to possibly being back at the start of the year — that’s a big relief. When Dr. Paletta told me, it was like this little ray of light: There’s a chance.”

Thus far, the results of previous “primary repair” surgeries have been encouraging. Maness’ surgeon, Dr. George Paletta, who is the Cardinals’ Head Orthopedic Physician, has done more than 50 of these surgeries. A surgeon with Dr. James Andrews’ practice has done about 150 of the same procedure, and doesn’t know of a single one that has failed. None had to be redone, and none led to a future Tommy John surgery. The surgery itself had been first tried on high school players, and then on college players. Now, just like an MLB prospect, it could be ready to make the leap to the majors.

This isn’t a sure thing yet. Maness will have to be watched carefully to see how his arm reacts. And even if it is successful for Maness, it won’t be an option for every player who has UCL issues. Paletta gave more details to the Post-Dispatch:

Paletta had to see during surgery the condition of Maness’ ligament before being certain he did not need complete reconstruction. The integrity of the tissue is essential, and sometimes a big-league pitcher’s aged and worn ligament can be as solid as wet toilet paper. The location of the tear is also an indicator for “primary repair.” A rupture in the middle of the ligament requires Tommy John. But if the tear is at either end of the ligament, where it attaches to a bone, then the “primary repair” is possible.

So to be a candidate for “primary repair” surgery, it depends on the wear of the ligament and the location of the tear. But for those who can get the surgery, the results could be a major difference-maker. Maness was cleared to start his throwing program three weeks ago, just four months after the surgery. Tommy John recipients typically wait at least five months to start their throwing program. Maness will only spend four weeks in the long toss program, while Tommy John recipients do long tossing for 8-10 weeks. The difference in timelines is stark.

Lance Lynn missed all of last season recovering from November 2015 Tommy John surgery, and he and Maness are both expected for opening day.

