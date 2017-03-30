The video boards for the Final Four are from a NASCAR track

The giant video boards being installed for this weekend’s Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, came from Bristol Motor Speedway.

University of Phoenix Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, doesn’t have a center-hung video board system like the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium does. So the NCAA needed to get a video board for the middle of the stadium to enhance the fan experience, especially for some of the 63,000 fans who will be sitting in the upper deck on Saturday and Monday.

Enter Colossus, the high-definition video board system from Bristol Motor Speedway in eastern Tennessee. The track hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races a year and hosted the Battle at Bristol football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee last fall. The game set a college football attendance record with nearly 157,000 fans watching in-person.

Colossus, the largest outdoor center-hung display in the world, was originally installed at Bristol before the track’s spring race in 2016. The four video boards — one for each side of the track — are suspended in mid-air from cables strung via steel towers outside the track. The towers, cables and screens weigh a combined 700 tons.

The video boards were shipped to Phoenix earlier this month. Since there’s a roof at University of Phoenix Stadium, the Final Four doesn’t need the towers. The video boards installed at the stadium will be hung from the ceiling via cabling.

According to Bristol, the version of Colossus used at the stadium is a smaller structure than what’s at the track, but the rest of what’s typically at Bristol is being used at other Final Four-related events around Phoenix and some parts are even being used at this weekend’s Shell Houston Open PGA Tour event.

As part of the setup for the Final Four, the video system had to be hung before the temporary seating around the court and the court itself were installed on what’s typically the football field at the stadium. And there will be a tight deadline to get the video board system uninstalled and disassembled as soon as Monday’s title game is over. Bristol hosts its first NASCAR race weekend of the year April 21-23.

Track officials expect all the parts and pieces of the video system to make the near-2,000 mile trek back to the speedway by April 12, depending on weather and other factors. That leaves approximately 10 days to get the video board up and running before NASCAR’s top two series take to the track on April 21. But Bristol is used to quick changeovers. The speedway transformed itself from a fully functional track on Aug. 20 to a football field for the Battle at Bristol on Sept. 10.

