One unlikely secret to Gonzaga's success: A recruiting pitch 'nobody really wants'

When Nigel Williams-Goss began whittling down his list of potential transfer destinations two years ago, the school that he would one day lead to the Final Four didn’t even make the first cut.

The heralded point guard initially declined to visit Gonzaga, scheduling trips to UNLV, Providence, Ohio State and Georgetown instead. Only after after a text conversation between Williams-Goss’ father and Gonzaga assistant Brian Michaelson did the family reconsider.

“I told Brian we weren’t going to come because we were getting burnt out,” Virgil Williams-Goss said. “He was like, ‘Virgil, I think you should invest the weekend before you make that final decision. I think this is the best place for your son.'”

Taking the time to visit Gonzaga opened the eyes of the younger Williams-Goss to a program that offered the structure and winning track record his previous school lacked. Michaelson, head coach Mark Few and strength and conditioning coach Travis Knight offered a detailed plan for how they would improve his game during his redshirt year, surround him with talent the following season and build a team capable of making a Final Four push.

Having watched film of Williams-Goss from his first two seasons at Washington, the Gonzaga staff highlighted flaws in his game they wanted to fix during his redshirt year, from strengthening his core so he could better absorb contact on the way to the rim, to tweaking his shot to make it more consistent. Few also assuaged any concerns Williams-Goss had about playing with incumbent point guard Josh Perkins by showing clips of how two lead guards have thrived alongside each other at Gonzaga in the past.

What really bolstered Gonzaga’s pitch was that Few could cite two recent shining examples of his program’s success developing a player during a redshirt year.

The year after redshirting the 2011-12 season, Kelly Olynyk evolved from overlooked backup to a first-team All-American and NBA lottery pick. That helped Gonzaga the following year land Kentucky transfer Kyle Wiltjer, who morphed from a one-dimensional shooter into an elite scorer capable of exploiting mismatches on the perimeter or in the paint.

“That was a huge factor,” Williams-Goss said. “Their redshirt plan for me was second to none compared to all the other schools I was looking at. I feel like they had a very deliberate plan from day one as far as what I was going to work on during my redshirt year. The success they had with Kelly and Kyle was a huge part of why I came.”

Only a couple weeks after Williams-Goss announced his intent to transfer to Gonzaga, another key member of the Zags’ Final Four team pondered doing the same.

Forward Johnathan Williams III led 23-loss Missouri in points, rebounds and field goal attempts two seasons ago as a sophomore, but he didn’t believe he was improving quickly enough, nor did he feel comfortable with the direction of the program. The talent-starved Tigers would go on to finish last in the SEC two more times before finally firing coach Kim Anderson last month.

“I gave up a lot of things leaving Mizzou as far as touches and how many shots I was getting, but it’s bigger than that,” Williams said. “You want to look for a program that’s always winning and known for winning. I knew I had to make a lot of sacrifices when I decided to transfer but I just took a leap of faith.”

Whereas past transfers that Gonzaga landed typically had ties to the Pacific Northwest, Williams grew up more than 2,000 miles southeast of Spokane. But the Memphis native had no choice but to cast a wider net than he might have otherwise after Missouri inexplicably initially refused to release him to every SEC and Big 12 school.

What also helped Gonzaga was that Williams was familiar with the Zags because of their frequent non-conference games against Memphis. Only two years earlier, the 6-foot-9 forward had watched Olynyk transform into college basketball’s most improved player and lead the Zags to their first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

