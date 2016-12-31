The Stew's MLB Year in Review: Top-10 moments

The end of 2016 is upon us, which means it’s a great time to look back at the best things baseball gave us in the past year. We’ve already revealed our person of the year and our favorite home runs from the 2016 season, but now we’re moving on to something much bigger.

There was no shortage of incredible baseball stories in 2016. Jose Bautista took a punch to the jaw, Alex Rodriguez road off into the sunset and Dee Gordon provided fans with one of the most emotional and dramatic home runs of all-time. Oh yeah, and some team broke a century-long curse and won the World Series.

Given all the circumstances surrounding the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win, it should come as no surprise that they top our list of the top-10 moments from the 2016 season.

1. CUBS WIN WORLD SERIES AFTER CRAZY GAME 7

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016. That alone was enough to put Chicago at the top of our list. Considering the team’s lengthy championship drought and reputation over the years, it was no surprise the Cubs’ win came in dramatic fashion. After being down 3-1 in the series, the Cubs clawed their way back to force a Game 7. Early on, things looked promising. At one point, Chicago had jumped out to a 5-1 lead. They were going to finally do the impossible.

Then, disaster struck. Cleveland slowly rallied, knocking Chicago’s lead to three runs. Cubs manager Joe Maddon brought on overworked closer Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning to try and shut the door, but he couldn’t get the job done. Chapman gave a up a run-scoring double to Brandon Guyer and then allowed a game-tying two-run home run to Rajai Davis.

After neither team scored in the ninth, the game went to extras. Ben Zobrist played the hero, knocking in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning. The Cubs would also tack on an insurance run on a single by Miguel Montero.

That run would be important, as the Indians would score again in the 10th to make it a one-run game. With everything on the line, Mike Montgomery was able to induce a groundout from Michael Martinez to clinch the victory. For the first time in over a century, the Cubs won the World Series. (Chris Cwik)

2. JOSE BAUTISTA GETS PUNCHED IN THE FACE BY ROUGNED ODOR

The bad blood between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays boiled over in May. Texas, still upset about Jose Bautista’s bat-flip in the 2015 American League Division Series, plunked the outfielder with a pitch during the final game of the three-game series.

A double-play ball by Justin Smoak forced Bautista to take a late, hard slide into second baseman Rougned Odor. After Bautista stood up, he and Odor exchanged words. Before anyone knew what was going on, Odor clocked Bautista in the face with a right hook. It produced one of the best sports pictures we’ve ever seen.

Following the punch, all hell broke loose. Adrian Beltre immediately restrained Bautista, while the rest of the players went at it in an all-out brawl. A total of six people were ejected, including Bautista, Odor and Josh Donaldson. Suspensions and fines were handed out to many of the players involved.

While Odor and the Rangers came out on top this time around, the Blue Jays would deliver the knock-out punch in October, sweeping the Rangers in their ALDS rematch. (Cwik)

3. DEE GORDON HITS LEADOFF HOME RUN IN THE FIRST GAME AFTER JOSE FERNANDEZ’S DEATH

The death of 24-year-old Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez shocked the baseball world. His talent and infectious personality made it tough for many to cope with the loss. Fans of the game needed an uplifting moment, and Dee Gordon provided exactly that during the Marlins’ first game following Fernandez’s death.

Gordon stepped to the plate as the Marlins’ leadoff hitter, only he didn’t assume his normal spot. Instead, Gordon took the first pitch batting from the right side. Wearing Fernandez’s helmet and batting gloves, he imitated the pitcher’s stance on the first pitch. After taking a ball, Gordon shifted over to his natural left-handed stance.

On the 2-0 offering from Bartolo Colon, Gordon smacked an 85 mph fastball into the seats in right field. It was Gordon’s first home run of the season, and only the ninth homer of his career. As he rounded the bases, emotions set in. Gordon began crying as he touched home plate, and was mobbed and hugged by teammates as he walked toward the dugout. It was one of the most incredible and authentic moments in sports we’ve ever seen. (Cwik)

4. VIN SCULLY GETS TO CALL A WALK-OFF IN HIS FINAL HOME BROADCAST

When legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully announced he would retire after the 2016 season, no one wanted him to go. How could we say goodbye to the man whose words had painted the baseball landscape for 67 years? But at 89 years old, Scully was determined to hang up his microphone. In the end, though, baseball itself didn’t even want Scully to leave. During his final home game at Dodger Stadium, the game went into extra innings. That’s the beauty of baseball: the game could really last forever, with Scully at the mic. It ended in the tenth inning with a homer from Charlie Culberson, his first of the year. That win also clinched the NL West for the Dodgers. A completely poetic end to his Dodgers Stadium career. Scully signed off for the last time on October 2, leaving the world of baseball with the perfect sign-off. (Liz Roscher)

You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you’ve ever needed me, and I’ll miss our time together more than I can say. But you know what? There will be a new day and eventually a new year. And when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, rest assured, once again it will be “time for Dodger baseball.” So this is Vin Scully wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be.

5. BARTOLO COLON SOMEHOW HITS A HOME RUN

2016 will be known as the year the Cubs finally won the World Series, but it should also be known as the year Bartolo Colon hit a damn home run. The man has been in the majors for 19 years, but had never jacked one into the stands. He did it on May 7, against the San Diego Padres. And he did it at their legendarily large stadium. It was a surprisingly controlled swing, and his helmet stayed on, but the ball went right out of the park. And when it landed, the entire baseball world lost its mind. Mets announcer Gary Cohen literally sounded like he was losing it on the broadcast, almost shrieking as Bartolo took a leisurely, well-earned stroll around the bases. Watching that marvelous, rotund dude do the impossible was a truly glorious moment. (Roscher)

6. CLAYTON KERSHAW’S SAVE PUSHES DODGERS PAST NATIONALS IN PLAYOFFS

Clayton Kershaw is without a doubt one of the greatest pitchers of this generation, but he’s been cursed with bad postseason luck. And partway through the playoffs in 2016, it seemed like it would follow him around forever. That is, until Kershaw took matters into his own hands in the all-important Game 5 of the National League Division Series. With the game on the line and Kenley Jansen tiring after two innings on the mound, Clayton Kershaw came out of the bullpen on just two days rest (and having pitched on three days rest before that). But there was no stopping him. (Literally. He pretty much gave manager Dave Roberts no choice.) He needed just seven pitches to secure the game and the series for the Dodgers, and to further secure his place in the annals of great, gutsy pitchers. (Roscher)

7. ICHIRO SUZUKI PICKS UP HIS 3,000TH HIT

The gift of Ichiro Suzuki just keeps on giving, and all baseball fans everywhere should be grateful for that. In 2016, he reminded us about his greatness when he stroked his 3000th MLB hit. It came on August 7, with a lead-up of over a week. The Marlins hoped he’d do it the weekend before, when they were playing at home. (They even handed out giant signs of Ichiro’s smiling head for fans to hold up.) When he finally got it done, the Marlins were playing the Rockies in Denver. But that didn’t make the moment any less special. People will debate for years and years whether the real hit king is Pete Rose or Ichiro, whose hits between MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan equal more than Rose’s vaunted total. The answer to that isn’t important. Ichiro Suzuki’s greatness can stand on its own, hit king or not. (Roscher)

8. DAVID ORTIZ HITS HOME RUN FOR SIX-YEAR OLD FAN

David Ortiz’s final season produced many memorable moments. That included his game-winning home run against the Yankees on April 30 at Fenway Park. What we didn’t know though at that time was that Ortiz had recorded a message for a six-year-old fan with a heart condition named Maverick, promising to hit a home run in that game.

Needless to say, that made the home run even more meaningful. But Ortiz, who was introduced to the young fan through former teammate Kevin Millar, didn’t stop there. When the Red Sox helped organize a trip to bring Maverick and his family all the way from Wyoming to Fenway Park a few weeks later, Ortiz made plenty of time for him. (Mark Townsend)

9. A-ROD ABRUPTLY RETIRES/NEW YANKEES GO BACK-TO-BACK

The Yankees youth movement accelerated in 2016 thanks to a pair of somewhat surprising retirement announcements. First, Mark Teixeira announced that 2016 would be his final MLB season. A few weeks later, Alex Rodriguez followed suit, abruptly announcing he’d play his final game on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium. Of course, we’re not yet entirely sure what A-Rod’s future will hold, but we quickly got a glimpse into what the Yankees future could be.

The day after A-Rod’s swansong, a pair of promising prospects named Tyler Austin and Aaron Judge debuted and made history, connecting for back-to-back home runs in each of their first MLB at-bats. That was obviously a first in both Yankees and MLB history. In fact, before that afternoon, only three other Yankees (Andy Phillips, Marcus Thames and John Miller) had homered in their first at-bat.

On that day, a new era in Yankees baseball was truly born. (Townsend)

10. TREVOR BAUER’S BLOODY FINGER LEADS TO EARLY EXIT IN POSTSEASON START

Curt Schilling’s sock is still the most famous (or infamous) bloody postseason moment, but Trevor Bauer’s bloody pinkie gave it a good run. Days after mangling his finger while cleaning his drone, Bauer hoped stitches would be enough to keep the wound closed. Instead, the stitches popped and blood started spurting just a few pitches into his outing in ALCS Game 3. He was removed after recording just two outs, leaving Cleveland’s bullpen to absorb 8 1/3 innings.

Amazingly, the Indians relief corps answered the call, helping secure a 4-2 win and a 3-0 series lead. In doing so, they became the first team to ever win a postseason game in which no pitcher recorded more than five outs.

After another nine days off, Bauer was able to pitch again for Cleveland during the World Series. He clearly wasn‘t the same though, and the Indians fatigued pitching staff ended up faltering in the series after holding a three games to one lead. (Townsend)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

CHRIS SALE TAKES SCISSORS TO THE WHITE SOX’S THROWBACK JERSEYS

In one of the most bizarre stories of the year, White Sox ace Chris Sale cut up the team’s jerseys after refusing to wear them during one of his starts. The moment set up a feud between Sale and the front office, and ultimately led to him being fined and suspended by the team for his actions.

DRAKE LAROCHE TEARS APART THE WHITE SOX/ADAM LAROCHE RETIRES

So, it was a weird year for the White Sox. The team was embroiled in controversy before the regular season started after it was revealed Drake LaRoche, son of Adam LaRoche, was no longer allowed to be around the team 24/7. The incident caused a firestorm within the locker room, with pitcher Chris Sale at the center. Adam LaRoche eventually retired due to the new restrictions, leaving $13 million on the table to be with his family.

MADISON BUMGARNER PROVES PITCHERS CAN HIT

For about a week or two, San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner had people talking about him as if he were the second-coming of Babe Ruth. After smashing a few home runs early in the year, Bumgarner started getting attention for his pop at the plate. His batting practices suddenly became the stuff of legends, as beat writers chronicled the number, and length, of home runs he hit before each game. Bumgarner took things a step farther, declaring he would like to compete in the Home Run Derby. There was even talk of the Giants using Bumgarner as a DH during interleague play. That didn’t happen, and the hype eventually calmed down. But for a week of two, Bumgarner’s prowess at the plate dominated the headlines.



EDWIN ENCARNACION SENDS THE BLUE JAYS TO THE ALDS WITH A DRAMATIC WALK-OFF SHOT

In 2016, it was Edwin Encarnacion’s turn to hit a dramatic postseason home run for the Blue Jays. A year after the bat-flip, Encarnacion unleashed a tremendous extra-innings blast to push the Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild-card game. After hitting the shot, Encarnacion raised both arms in the air, dropping the bat in the process. It was an understated celebration compared to Bautista’s, but it will go down as one of Encarnacion’s signature moments as a Blue Jay.

CHASE UTLEY IGNORES PURPOSE PITCH AND CLUBS TWO HOME RUNS AGAINST METS

Noah Syndergaard thought he was sending a message to Chase Utley when he fired a 99-mph fastball behind his back. Instead, he helped light a fire that would result in Utley getting all of the satisfaction by night’s end. It all started the previous October when Utley’s controversial takeout slide resulted in Ruben Tejada breaking his leg. That play even led to a big rules change in MLB. Syndergaard’s pitch was designed to be a receipt, but Utley got the payback by following with a grand slam and a home run that paced the Dodgers 9-1.

JAKE ARRIETA TOSSES HIS SECOND CAREER NO-HITTER

There were numerous close calls in 2016, but only one no-hitter. That belonged to Jake Arrieta, who shutdown the Cincinnati Reds in a Cubs 16-0 win on April 21. The no-hitter was the second of Arrieta’s career, making him the 28th pitcher in MLB history to throw multiple no-no’s. His first came on Aug. 30, 2015, at Dodger Stadium. Little did we know that Arrieta’s no-hitter would stand alone. And though we suspected it could be a special season for the Cubs, we may not have realized how many bigger moments and celebrations there were to come.

MAX SCHERZER STRIKES OUT 20 BATTERS

After throwing a pair of no-hitters in 2015, Max Scherzer made history again in 2016 on his way to his second career Cy Young award. In fact, Scherzer made history against the team he won his first Cy Young with, striking out an MLB-record tying 20 Detroit Tigers on May 11. Scherzer had a chance to establish a new record after entering the ninth inning with 18 strikeouts. He struck out Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton, before retiring James McCann on a game-ending groundout. He joined Roger Clemens and Kerry Woods as the only pitchers to post nine-inning, 20-strikeout games.

