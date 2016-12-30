The Stew's MLB Year in Review: Best home run of the year

The end of 2016 is upon us, which means it’s a great time to look back at the best things baseball gave us in the past year. We already revealed our person of the year Thursday, so now we turn our attention to some of the more action-packed moments we witnessed in 2016.

Yes, we’re talking about home runs. An incredible 5,610 home runs were hit in 2016, the most in at least a decade, but we asked our writers to boil it down to their favorite one. Some of them are dramatic, others are emotional and some are just flat our hilarious.

DEE GORDON’S LEADOFF HOME RUN IN THE FIRST GAME SINCE JOSE FERNANDEZ’S DEATH

There was perhaps no better moment in baseball in 2016 then Gordon’s leadoff home run following Jose Fernandez’s death. In the first game following Fernandez’s tragic death in a boating accident, the Marlins took the field full of emotion.

Gordon, the leadoff hitter, stepped to the plate wearing Fernandez’s batting gloves and helmet, and took the first pitch while standing in the right-handed batter’s box. He then switched over to his natural left-handed stance. On the 2-0 pitch, Gordon smacked an 85 mph fastball out to right field for a dramatic leadoff home run. As he reached home plate, Gordon wept for his teammate. He was surrounded and hugged by Marlins as he made his way to the bench.

It was Gordon’s first home run of the season, and only the ninth home run in his career. Given all the circumstances surrounding the moment, it seemed like a storybook moment, not something that actually happens in real life. (Chris Cwik)

RAJAI DAVIS’ UNLIKELY BLAST TIES UP GAME 7 OF THE WORLD SERIES

When you add the improbability of it all to the pressure of the moment, there was no more thrilling home run in 2016 than Rajai Davis going deep against Aroldis Chapman and swinging the momentum of Game 7 of the World Series.

It was the eighth inning and the Cubs were ahead. The game felt like it was just a matter of outs before Cubs fans were partying in the Wrigleyville streets. Then came Davis, a journeyman who had 55 homers in 11 seasons, hitting a two-run dinger to tie it. Davis wasn’t exactly the ideal candidate for a one-swing-can-tie-this-thing declaration. That’s the thing about postseason baseball. It’s always the guy you least expect.

Yes, the Cubs came back to win the game, leaving Davis’ homer as an afterthought in the box score. But for anybody who was living on each pitch of Game 7, it will be remembered as anything but an afterthought. (Mike Oz)

TYLER NAQUIN’S INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN WINS IT

It wasn’t the longest home run of the season, but it was definitely the most exhilarating. On Aug. 19, Naquin became the second player in Indians history to hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run in their 3-2 win against the Blue Jays. Naquin’s race around the bases was symbolic of the relentless effort the Indians rode all the way to the World Series, while his majestic head-first slide and celebration helped turn Cleveland into Believeland. It even inspired a few memes, which is the icing on the shaving cream pie. (Mark Townsend)

BARTOLO COLON SHOWS OFF HIS POWER

This was the pitcher homer to end all pitcher homers. Yeah, Madison Bumgarner may hit one every now and then, and Jake Arrieta too, but they’re both young and chiseled. Bartolo Colon is, strictly speaking, neither of those things. He’s 43 and shares a figure with Santa Claus. He’d never hit a home run in his 19-year MLB career, even though he always swings for the fences, jerking the bat with so much force that his helmet twists off his head.

But on May 7, 2016, when the New York Mets were playing the San Diego Padres at cavernous Petco Park, Bartolo Colon finally got that amazing career first. The home run itself was a thing of wonder and beauty, but what’s somehow even better is the call of the homer by longtime Mets announcer Gary Cohen. He was more excited than Bartolo, completely incredulous and totally thrilled that it had happened, and that he got to call it. It’s not just a homer for the ages, but a call for the ages as well. Take that, National League DH supporters. (Liz Roscher)

View photos Edwin Encarnacion’s three-run blast sent the Blue Jays forward in the postseason. (Getty Images/Tom Szczerbowski) More