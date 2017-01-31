The significance of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s immigration tweet

It says a lot about the current political climate that a simple tweet showing common sense and humanity from Dale Earnhardt Jr. is considered noteworthy.

When asked Sunday by a NASCAR fan in Indonesia about the controversial and perhaps unconstitutional immigration ban on people from seven predominantly-Muslim countries put forth by President Donald Trump on Friday, Junior had this to say:

@GelarBudidarma my fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017





Junior said Tuesday he wasn’t trying to get political with his tweet.

“I felt like I wanted to show him some compassion and I looked at his profile and saw he was a NASCAR fan; I just felt like reaching out,” Junior said at Phoenix during testing (video via ESPN). “I wasn’t trying to inject into a political conversation — I wasn’t trying to attempt to get a bunch of attention there …

“It just really is very very interesting what’s going on in the world considering all the research I did on my family tree. It’s just incredible and I read a lot of news. Try to stay on top every day of current events and not that I’m an expert or understand everything that’s happening in the world or has been going on but it just— I don’t know how I ran across that tweet but it felt that guy needed somebody— he needed some compassion. Not that I understand what it feels like to be in that position but I certainly felt bad for the guy.”

There’s a pretty good chance your family, like Earnhardt’s, emigrated to the United States at some point throughout our country’s history. And even if that occurred generations ago, it’s impossible not to have empathy for everyone affected by the executive order enacted late Friday unless you’re blinded by the cult of personality currently occupying the White House.

And perhaps that noteworthiness says a lot about NASCAR too; its most popular driver showed compassion in the face of what a Republican president did. The same Republican president who was endorsed by the sport’s CEO (and other drivers) in February, and the same person who — it’s safe to say— a majority of his fans supported in the 2016 presidential election.

Though the simple act of compassion as being noteworthy goes back to the polarized way we view ourselves politically and in the way our political leaders act when disagreement can be viewed as “betrayal.” Don’t you think Vice President Mike Pence and Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) would restate their previous opposition to a ban against Muslims if someone from an opposing political party would have done what Trump did? Far too often things are viewed in the spectrum of acceptable and unacceptable purely based on political designation.

The frequency of the lack of conscience and consistency is why it can be refreshing to see a prominent sports figure show compassion and common sense. And why it’s rarely a bad thing when athletes mesh sports and politics with reason (unlike former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff).

It’s not the first time Junior has sewn rationality with politics, even if he didn’t mean to wade into the waters over the weekend. In June of 2015, Earnhardt spoke out about his disdain for the Confederate flag, calling it “offensive to an entire race.” His comments came amidst discussion of the flag’s place at the South Carolina state capitol following the murder of nine black people at a church in Charleston. The flag was removed in July.

You’ll notice that empathy is at the core of both Junior’s comments about the Confederate flag and Friday’s executive order. While it’s profoundly human to have feeling for the plights of others, it’s a trait that can commonly get overlooked in an environment where compromise can be seen as a sign of weakness.

But thankfully, as the weekend showed both in tweets and protests, empathy and compassion still exist. Maybe we can all start finding it within ourselves on a regular basis without needing controversial political actions to remind us of our capabilities.

