The NBA has never seen a 40-year-old like Vince Carter

It’s that time of the NBA’s year, that nasty point past the season’s halfway mark yet still weeks away from the All-Star break. Usually, late January seems no fun to be around.

Vince Carter seems innately aware of that. He won’t retire soon as the best player to ever work pro ball, as he isn’t even the best prospect or probably even top small forward to come out of his 1998 draft class. Carter, however, just understands that you’re not to leave anyone alone in winter. Alone to be left with the bitter winds, Dee Brown playing point guard, Paul Pierce limiting his televised highlights to free throw line trips, all of that.

On a dreary Wednesday night in January, though, this is what Vince Carter gives us:

Vince Carter turned 40 years old a few hours after that, what, layup? Can we call that a layup? He’s 40 on Thursday, older than anyone else remaining from his draft class, older than anyone in the NBA at the moment, until the Cleveland Cavaliers use that open roster spot on Andre Miller.

He’s also, and we can say this without reflex, the hoppiest 40-year old NBA player in league history. Unless something happened at midnight on Thursday that took away all we’ve ever known about Vince Carter, VC is easily the most athletic 40-year old that the NBA has ever seen. Unless you thought Herb Williams was really killin’ it on the 1999 Knicks.

Those Knicks made the Finals that year, something Carter has never done. The closest VC came, in what could be fairly characterized as a career featuring far too many disappointments alongside the glory, was with an Orlando Magic team that should have played better than its five-game Eastern Conference finals flameout in 2010, back after Carter had just hit the backside of his fabulous peak.

Vince hasn’t started in 40 games this year with the Grizzlies, a delightful team starved for offense per usual, but still threatening in the West to the tune of a 27-20 record and No. 7 record in the conference. He averages 8.2 points, seventh on the team, and rarely pulls off the sort of midair brilliance that we saw on Wednesday night. He still shoots about as much around the rim as he did back in 2002-03 (though that was an outlier season) at age 26, though, and his True Shooting Percentage is right in line with his career marks as Vince (a 39 percent shooter this year) spends more and more of his time behind the three-point line.

He’s a contributor, to be sure, but once again somehow spotted between the cracks as Paul Pierce dad-jokes his way through a gig with the more notable Los Angeles Clippers. While Dirk Nowitzki keeps the league on edge with his musings on permanence, and with Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Miller and Elton Brand all having said goodbye to the NBA in the last nine months.

Despite all the highlight showcases, we still tend to forget about Vince. That’s a habit of ours.

View photos Vince Carter and Tim Duncan discuss oversized jeans. (Getty Images) More

This time in the proceedings 18 years ago, his alert wasn’t on high. Vince entered his 1999 rookie season with the chance at adding a “1998” to his career long gone, as the NBA had decided to lock out its players just after Vince was drafted by the Golden State Warriors and traded to the Toronto Raptors in a cash grab for the Raps (Golden State, picking fifth and a spot behind Toronto, never had a chance at Carter).

The labor impasse meant Carter’s rookie season wouldn’t start until what would usually be beyond the season’s midway point in early February, not only costing him four months and 32 games of play, but a chance to show off his wares at the NBA All-Star weekend that year, a weekend that was rumored to be returning its Slam Dunk Contest to the fold after a much-ridiculed year off in 1998.