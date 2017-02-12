The Kings and Hawks really embraced the NBA's friendly social media memo

Paul Millsap tries to give Matt Barnes a big hug. (AP)

The NBA recently attempted to rein in team social media managers and players with a memo that asked them to stop mocking and taunting each other on Twitter and other online platforms. A number of incidents, including the Houston Rocketsinfamous “horse murder” tweet in the 2015 playoffs and many more since, apparently convinced the league that it was time to act. The internet is a place for promoting brands, not propagating bad vibes.

The Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks clearly took the NBA’s message to heart before Friday night’s matchup at the Golden 1 Center. The two teams engaged with each other throughout the game on Twitter. But there weren’t any mean jokes or rude comments. It was all very friendly and definitely not sarcastic.




They even complimented each other once the game started:




Everyone maintained their good cheer as the game got more competitive, too:





Most impressively, the Hawks managed to maintain the spirit of camaraderie as the Kings came back to take the second half 65-48 and win 108-107 on a late bucket from point guard Darren Collison:



#Friendship, indeed. When everyone gets along, there are no losers.

Except the Hawks. It was a pretty bad loss for them and they should be upset about it.

Eric Freeman is a writer for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at efreeman_ysports@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @FreemanEric