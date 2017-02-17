The incredible, historic, all-time-great run of Clayton Kershaw

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Easy as it is to get all prisoner of the moment these days, to allow the social-media vacuum with its steroidal HEPA filter to suck you in, certain moments and incidents and people warrant what sounds like hyperbole. With that in mind, it is neither embellished nor alternative to state this as fact: two of the greatest stretches in baseball history have unfolded over the past half-decade separated only by 30 miles of superhighway.

The first belongs to Mike Trout, the reigning MVP of the American League, the center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, he of five consecutive transcendent seasons. The Angels’ aptitude for hot-messery tends to keep Trout’s profile, which he himself doesn’t exactly nurture, relatively low.

“He almost gets lost in the shuffle because he’s so good all the time,” said Clayton Kershaw, the pitching yang to Trout’s hitting yin, the other guy at the end of all those miles up the 5 freeway. “That’s a measure of a great player who I really respect.”

Kershaw could very well have been talking about himself, of course, though he’d never dare be so self-congratulatory. He turns 29 next month and the one after that will begin his 10th season in the major leagues. If that doesn’t seem right, whether on account of a face that still lacks any hard edges, even with a beard there, don’t worry: It is freaking weird to think Clayton Kershaw has been a big leaguer for a decade.

It’s the last six years in particular, though, that place him in an echelon not just with Trout but some of the greatest pitchers of all time. Before a back injury stole a third of his 2016 season, Kershaw operated on a different plane from his modern peers, and when he came back, he pretty much did the same, and all in all, over his 149 innings, he struck out 172, walked 11 and hung a 1.69 ERA, the third time his season ERA started with a one. Since the Deadball Era, just one other pitcher finished with that many sub-2.00 ERAs: Sandy Koufax.

It’s best to start there, actually, because until the 1990s, Koufax’s run through the mid-1960s to end his career set a seemingly unreachable standard. Then came Greg Maddux, circa 1992-97, the living embodiment of how movement and command can take just enough gas and turn it into a raging inferno. And after him a pair of pitchers whose 1997-2002 stretches rivaled one another’s for pure, unfettered power: Randy Johnson and Pedro Martinez.

These are baseball’s five children, and choosing a favorite is every bit as difficult as doing so in real life. Pedro had the best ERA+ – a metric that measures ERA against the league average – but the fewest innings. Koufax had the most innings but the worst ERA+. Counting those two categories, plus strikeouts and walks per nine, every pitcher except Kershaw finished first and last at least once. Kershaw wasn’t the best of the best. He wasn’t the worst of the best, either.

Clayton Kershaw offers the best facsimile to what Sandy Koufax looked like in 1965. (AP) More

And this is something that plays into the Clayton Kershaw narrative in which he’s a maniacally hard worker whose routines never cease and whose intensity on occasional boils over. (Psssst. All of these are true.)

“I just feel like I want to do everything I possibly can to succeed, and if I did fail, it’s not that I’d accept it, but at least I don’t have any excuses in the back of my head,” Kershaw said. “I didn’t do this to prepare or that. I feel like I’ve done everything I can, so when I go out there, if I fail, I fail. It still sucks.”

Thing is, he does not fail, or at least has not failed. Over Kershaw’s last six seasons, he has a 100-37 record, a 178 ERA+, a truly elite strikeout rate of better than 10 per nine innings and the second-best walk rate among the other elites. Pedro, with his 213 ERA+ from 1992-97, was undeniable. And Johnson, with his 2,037 strikeouts, redefined the ceiling of the modern strikeout. Maddux won four straight Cy Young awards. Koufax was Koufax.

Read More